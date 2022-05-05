ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 109

New comment
 
Yuriy Zaytsev #:

In California, gasoline is now $7 in some places.

Not surprisingly, some people are calling for an end to oil from Russia. At the same time, they probably don't understand that the refinery's technological process is adjusted to a particular kind of oil. And it costs the same as building a new refinery from scratch in terms of costs.

 

Euro instant 148 ( yesterday )

USD exchange rate at 139 ( yesterday )

The commodities price also hit another high yesterday

example SILVER


 
prostotrader #:

Yes, in London our people have been haggling for 1c...

I tried that but it didn't work...

Added

Someone will be a millionaire in 3-4 years,

it's like Bitcoin at its inception, they say that for

15000 bitcoins bought 2 pizzas...

It turned out that not in 3-4 years, but in 2 days :):):)

And not a millionaire, but a billionaire!

 
Yuriy Zaytsev #:

Euro instant 148 ( yesterday )

USD exchange rate at 139 ( yesterday )

Quotes for the commodities also hit another high yesterday

EXAMPLE OF SILVER


Well Yuriy, are you ready for the growth of our stock market tomorrow? If they let you trade, of course...

https://www.rbc.ru/economics/01/03/2022/621e03c09a7947f7a58bb8bc

 

This is the news I just heard on Channel 1

https://yandex.ru/news/story/Novak_Rossiya_imeet_pravo_zerkalno_zapretit_prokachku_gaza_poSevernomu_potoku-1--34aa178b7e66558201638dbef879534e?lang=ru&persistent_id=182779018&rubric=politics&stid=cIn6R7rYTu0_A_j-9Zrn&story=53c4c7f2-7834-52d5-93f0-0f7682660682&wan=1

Added by

Already the bourgeois are going into cash and buying up gold, what will happen if the tap is shut off?


Новак: Россия имеет право зеркально запретить прокачку газа по «Северному потоку-1»: Яндекс.Новости
Новак: Россия имеет право зеркально запретить прокачку газа по «Северному потоку-1»: Яндекс.Новости
  • yandex.ru
«Вице-премьер России Александр Новак заявил, что Россия имеет право зеркально запретить прокачку газа по «Северному потоку-1».» — Lenta.ru «В понедельник цена газа в Европе превысила 3,9 тыс. долларов.» — Взгляд.ру
 

Information has come out. we won't open tomorrow.

https://www.moex.com/n44768/?nt=0

 
Vitalii Ananev #:

Information has come in. we won't open tomorrow.

https://www.moex.com/n44768/?nt=0

Sadly

It is not clear on currency futures whether there will only be a close or a full trade.

As written, full.

 
prostotrader #:

Sad

It is not clear on currency futures whether there will only be a close or a full trade.

As it is written, full.

Seems to be the same as in the previous days - currency and money market is working, only the ban on short positions in instruments in euro has been removed.

 

Inception. the US has banned oil and gas imports from Russia.

https://www.rbc.ru/economics/08/03/2022/6227845c9a79471320255989

I wonder if this ban also applies to their vassals, including Europe?

...

Bloomberg has calculated that Russia holds the absolute record for the number of sanctions imposed on it.

1...102103104105106107108109110111112113114115116...177
New comment