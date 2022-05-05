ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 25

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Алексей Тарабанов #:

Entry on weekly trend, but with a lag. Have you tried EMA 5-7?

There are less trades, it lags a lot. There's an EMA of 5.



 
Yuriy Zaytsev #:

Fewer deals, lags far behind. There's an ema5.



I also have a week and a half working better for some reason

 

The RF market continues to grow rapidly.

OZON for 30 minutes 10%

 

What I like about the exchange terminals: When you want to place a pending order, you can see all the values.

In MT5 you have to calculate everything yourself, which is inconvenient.



 

I wonder if there is a more or less decent trading panel for MT5, just for stock trades, with all the calculations ready.

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Yuriy Zaytsev #:

I wonder if there is a more or less decent trading panel for MT5, just for stock trades, with all the calculations ready.

Why not work in that terminal? Why not work in mt5 if ---- is not convenient?

 
Yuriy Zaytsev a pending order, you can see all the values.

In MT5 you have to calculate everything yourself, which is inconvenient.

Is 5p per contract a brokerage, an exchange or an amount?

 
JRandomTrader #:

Is 5p per contract a brokerage, an exchange or an amount?

According to the tariffs, 5p is taken by the teaneck.

 
SanAlex #:

Why can't you work in that terminal? Why can't you make predictions in mt5 if ---- is not convenient in that one?

You can't make predictions, it's about the convenience of getting information before opening a deal.

My broker Otrytie has an mt5 terminal (I showed a screenshot from tinkov with very handy view of the calculations)

In other words, the input data: Otrytie and Tinkov are different brokers.

If I'm wrong I may have an error because I do not know how to use it.

They have their own soft - in some ways better and in other ways worse.

I think that a good solution is either to write a trading panel yourself or find a ready one and improve it.

I have never tried to use it, I would have found a good solution.

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Yuriy Zaytsev #:

I'm not talking about the forecast, but about the convenience of getting information before opening a deal.

There is a broker Otrytie he has a terminal mt5 (I showed a screenshot from tinkov, which is very convenient to see the calculations)

In other words, the input data: Otrytie and Tinkov are different brokers.

If I'm wrong I may have an error because I do not know how to use it.

They have their own soft - in some ways better and in other ways worse.

I think that a good solution is either to write a trading panel yourself or find a ready one and improve it.

I have never tried to use mt5 for those who do not want to trade with us but it is good for automation.

I think it's great! mt5 is a great terminal - but i wish sber had one.

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you can add any kind of panels to mt5

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