ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 25
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Entry on weekly trend, but with a lag. Have you tried EMA 5-7?
There are less trades, it lags a lot. There's an EMA of 5.
Fewer deals, lags far behind. There's an ema5.
I also have a week and a half working better for some reason
The RF market continues to grow rapidly.
OZON for 30 minutes 10%
What I like about the exchange terminals: When you want to place a pending order, you can see all the values.
In MT5 you have to calculate everything yourself, which is inconvenient.
I wonder if there is a more or less decent trading panel for MT5, just for stock trades, with all the calculations ready.
I wonder if there is a more or less decent trading panel for MT5, just for stock trades, with all the calculations ready.
Why not work in that terminal? Why not work in mt5 if ---- is not convenient?
In MT5 you have to calculate everything yourself, which is inconvenient.
Is 5p per contract a brokerage, an exchange or an amount?
Is 5p per contract a brokerage, an exchange or an amount?
According to the tariffs, 5p is taken by the teaneck.
Why can't you work in that terminal? Why can't you make predictions in mt5 if ---- is not convenient in that one?
You can't make predictions, it's about the convenience of getting information before opening a deal.
My broker Otrytie has an mt5 terminal (I showed a screenshot from tinkov with very handy view of the calculations)
In other words, the input data: Otrytie and Tinkov are different brokers.
If I'm wrong I may have an error because I do not know how to use it.
They have their own soft - in some ways better and in other ways worse.
I think that a good solution is either to write a trading panel yourself or find a ready one and improve it.
I have never tried to use it, I would have found a good solution.
I'm not talking about the forecast, but about the convenience of getting information before opening a deal.
There is a broker Otrytie he has a terminal mt5 (I showed a screenshot from tinkov, which is very convenient to see the calculations)
In other words, the input data: Otrytie and Tinkov are different brokers.
If I'm wrong I may have an error because I do not know how to use it.
They have their own soft - in some ways better and in other ways worse.
I think that a good solution is either to write a trading panel yourself or find a ready one and improve it.
I have never tried to use mt5 for those who do not want to trade with us but it is good for automation.
I think it's great! mt5 is a great terminal - but i wish sber had one.
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you can add any kind of panels to mt5