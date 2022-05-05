ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 158
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
It's very strange. It's always been permission for everyone. As a moderator, I'm supposed to accept from anyone and everyone...
I'll fix it.
Maybe you changed your settings.
...
Try using Quick on the wife's account in the "Reports" menu to request a report on all of the client's transactions.
Maybe something was changed in the settings.
...
Try using Quick on your wife's account in the "Reports" menu to request a report of all your client's trades.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems & strategy testing
Stocks news, forecasts, expectations 2022
Artyom Trishkin, 2022.04.07 12:15
It is very strange. I have always said it was ok for everyone. I, as a moderator, have to accept from any and all...
I'll fix that.
UPD: I remembered - yes, indeed I personally switched it to "Only from friends" - got sick of subscribing me without my consent. And it turns out it also closed off access to private messages for others who aren't in the "friends" lists.
Turned it on for everyone.
Maybe something was changed in the settings.
...
Try using Quick on the wife's account in the "Reports" menu to request a report of all the client's transactions.
Um... Will she be able to log in to her account with another broker via QuickBooks?
Yes, it's working now. There's the name of the broker in the link to the news.
Hmmm... Will she be able to enter her account with another broker via Quick?
I don't quite understand about the other broker. You have to go to the account where she bought the stock and try to get the reports from there. Except I don't know where Quick stores that information. If it's on the broker's server, then it's useless if they've erased all the history...
...
Some brokers have the same information through personal account.
...
If they wiped it all, it's a wrong fraud broker. I, for example, have my broker sign a register of all the orders submitted to him every month. And you can get all the reports on account movements at any time.
Vitalii Ananev #:
I, for example, have my broker sign a register of all the orders submitted to him every month.
Only one blue bank seems to have this.
I think there's only one blue bank that has that.
Yeah, that's the one. Don't you have to sign anything with the others?
I don't quite understand about the other broker. You have to go to the account where she bought the shares and try to get the reports from there. Except I don't know where Quick stores this information. If it's on the broker's server, then it's useless if they've erased all the history.
...
Some brokers have the same information through personal account.
...
If they wiped it all, it's a wrong fraud broker. I, for example, have my broker sign a register of all the orders submitted to him every month. And you can get all the statements of account movements at any time.
She ordered a full statement of account. There's nothing there - nothing. There are no transactions of any kind. No deposits. Nothing. In her personal account. When she complained, they sent her a reply to a non-existent email. That said, a broker for one of our biggest banks.
She ordered a full statement of account. There's nothing there - nothing. There's no transactions. No deposits. There's nothing. In her personal account. When she complained, they sent her a reply to a non-existent email. And a broker for one of our biggest banks.
That's a bitch. Maybe there was a failure in the software and it is worth writing to the Central Bank about it. At least the information about the withdrawal from the bank account for funding the brokerage account should be saved, she did not replenish it with cash.
Yeah, that's the one. Don't the others have to sign anything?
As I understand it, with others it is considered signed with an electronic signature.