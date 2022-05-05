ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 39
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SP500
And in world markets, experienced old bulls are also raising young bears on their horns.
Well, if it rolls back, but not lower than it was before.
2020 if you look at the months - it is a small hole for only two months
And the current retracement, 2022, is not even worthy of attention, just a small spike of a week.
Well, it's not 2020, but e.g. 2008. More precisely, at the moment, somewhere around August 2007 :)
The feeling is that the 75 level will pierce like a samurai sabre will cut a falling piece of paper, already poked at 75 , and the daily candles are not even trying to bounce back up. One timid attempt was on 03.02.2022, but it was briskly reversed.
(Here are the weeks)
At this rate of decline it might be 74.
We will see in the early hours of tomorrow. It might slip...
SP500
And in world markets, experienced old bulls are also raising young bears on their horns.
To repeat.
Well, it's not 2020, it's 2008, for example. More precisely, at the moment, somewhere around August 2007 :)
It is quite possible that we could be standing on the hail of the start of a strong move downwards.
Very possiblyJeremy Grantham is right . He will be very convincing if he gets out of all his long investments and shorts all the SP500 tomatoes and publishes them ( this is kind of a joke in a way of course ) but it will be nice and convincing from his side.
He has been saying this since when?
That's right, if it's global stock market, it's 2007-2009.
I'll say it again.
Granted!
But this needs some kind of grand event?
For example APPLE may have laid off say 70% of their employees and announced they are leaving the mobile device market and relocating their office to some garage in Cupertino.
Microdoft have stopped releasing windows and are releasing, for example, Russian nesting dolls.
This is certainly humor and banter, but the market will not go down without a serious event.
They need a new virus which makes COVID look like a runny nose, or oil at about $5-$2.
Yuriy Zaytsev #:
That's right, if it's a global stock market, it's 2007-2009.
But this picture is just scary to look at. It's not 2008, it smells like 1929.
"Trees don't grow to the sky."
This picture, on the other hand, is scary to look at. It's not 2008, it smells like 1929.
"Trees don't grow to the sky."
Granted!
But it needs some kind of grand event?
Like APPLE laying off say 70% of its employees and announcing it's quitting the mobile device market and changing its office location to some garage in Cupertino.
Microdoft have stopped releasing windows and are releasing, for example, Russian nesting dolls.
This is certainly humor and banter, but the market will not go down without a serious event.
They need a new virus which makes COVID look like a runny nose or oil at 5 - 2 dollars.
Yura, it's just overheating. Look at Barrett's gauge. It's a nightmare.
How was the crisis explained in 2008: Don't lend an unsecured mortgage to an unemployed one-legged negro.
This picture, on the other hand, is scary to look at. It's not 2008, it smells like 1929.
"Trees don't grow to the sky."
A lot has been written about the 1929 crisis,
One of the reasons, corporations started buying stocks and blowing the bubble instead of buying equipment, expanding production, and investing in reality instead of speculating on the fund.
(Individuals in this stream did not represent much financial power)
Much has been written about the 1929 crisis,
One of the reasons, corporations started buying stocks and blowing the bubble instead of buying equipment, expanding production, investing in reality instead of speculating on the fund.
(Individuals were not much of a financial force in this stream).
No. Everyone has shut themselves off from everyone.