ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 169
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Russian market review: bears hold the initiative
p.s.
Looks like a strong bear's paw will wait for a good bounce before he pounces on the SELL button with his whole carcass
And here the question is, will this attempt be met with strong shiny bull horns, with all that implies, and a nice fresh bear skin on the floor in the hallway.
Looks like the bears continue to reign supreme for the time being!
The fresh young bulls have been pacified by a strong paternal bear's paw at the first ticks.
There is no particular reason to go upwards - there are no signals for optimism.
Looks like the bears continue to reign supreme for the time being!
The fresh young bulls have been calmed down by a strong paternal bear's paw at the first ticks.
There is no particular reason to go upwards - there are no signals for optimism.
Moscow Exchange stock market declines as of 10:30 Moscow time on 20 April
the young bulls get their asses kicked in the pack and force the bears to retreat.
the first blows of the sharp horns into the bear's flanks have begun.
It looks like there will be fresh bear skins on the hallway floor tonight.
the young bulls get their asses kicked in the pack and force the bears to retreat.
the first blows of the sharp horns into the bear's flanks have begun.
Looks like there will be fresh bear skins on the hallway floor tonight.
The Russian market has stopped declining
The young bulls are a bit exhausted - it's still very difficult to beat the older, experienced bears with their young horns.
In the moment, the bears are trying to drive the bulls into the stall.