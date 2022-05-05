ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 169

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Russian market interrupts decline
Российский рынок прервал снижение | Investing.com
Российский рынок прервал снижение | Investing.com
  • ru.investing.com
Алексей Калачев: анализ рынка акций, включая . Свежая аналитика фондового рынка на Investing.com
 

Russian market review: bears hold the initiative

p.s.

Looks like a strong bear's paw will wait for a good bounce before he pounces on the SELL button with his whole carcass

And here the question is, will this attempt be met with strong shiny bull horns, with all that implies, and a nice fresh bear skin on the floor in the hallway.




Обзор российского рынка: «медведи» удерживают инициативу | Investing.com
Обзор российского рынка: «медведи» удерживают инициативу | Investing.com
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Георгий Ващенко: обзор рынка, включая USD/RUB, ММВБ – Индекс Мосбиржи, НК Лукойл ПАО, Сбербанк ПАО. Свежая аналитика рынка на Investing.com
 

Looks like the bears continue to reign supreme for the time being!

The fresh young bulls have been pacified by a strong paternal bear's paw at the first ticks.

There is no particular reason to go upwards - there are no signals for optimism.

 
Moscow Exchange to start trading yuan futures from 21 April
Мосбиржа начнет торги фьючерсами на юани с 21 апреля От Investing.com
Мосбиржа начнет торги фьючерсами на юани с 21 апреля От Investing.com
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Мосбиржа начнет торги фьючерсами на юани с 21 апреля
 
Yuriy Zaytsev #:

Looks like the bears continue to reign supreme for the time being!

The fresh young bulls have been calmed down by a strong paternal bear's paw at the first ticks.

There is no particular reason to go upwards - there are no signals for optimism.

Moscow Exchange stock market declines as of 10:30 Moscow time on 20 April

Stock Market19minutes ago (20.04.2022 10:44
)
Рынок акций Московской биржи по состоянию на 10:30 мск 20 апреля снижается От IFX
Рынок акций Московской биржи по состоянию на 10:30 мск 20 апреля снижается От IFX
  • ru.investing.com
Рынок акций Московской биржи по состоянию на 10:30 мск 20 апреля снижается
 

the young bulls get their asses kicked in the pack and force the bears to retreat.

the first blows of the sharp horns into the bear's flanks have begun.

It looks like there will be fresh bear skins on the hallway floor tonight.

 
Yuriy Zaytsev #:

the young bulls get their asses kicked in the pack and force the bears to retreat.

the first blows of the sharp horns into the bear's flanks have begun.

Looks like there will be fresh bear skins on the hallway floor tonight.

The Russian market has stopped declining

AlexeyKalachevShare Markets3hours ago (20.04.2022 08:00)
Алексей Калачев на Investing.com
Алексей Калачев на Investing.com
  • ru.investing.com
Последняя информация от пользователя Алексей Калачев на Investing.com
 

The young bulls are a bit exhausted - it's still very difficult to beat the older, experienced bears with their young horns.

 

In the moment, the bears are trying to drive the bulls into the stall.

 
Wouldn't let the animals on a decent stock exchange. It's not Wall Street.
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