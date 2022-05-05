ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 122
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Very good growth in the USA market , ehhh my pirate nature , just couldn't get past the ringing piastres.
Something about futures has not been found.
https://www.moex.com/n45493/?nt=106
Attention today is the NATO summit in Brussels on Wednesday.
The speech will in particular be about the Russian gold reserve and there are likely to be strong moves on the gold market.
Attention today is the NATO summit in Brussels on Wednesday.
The speech will be about the Russian gold reserve in particular and there are likely to be strong movements on the gold market.
And not only in Brussels. They warned her, didn't they?
Senators and the U.S. Treasury chief will discuss a bill to block Russia's gold reserve of about $132 billion - Media
Washington. March 23. INTERFAX - A bipartisan group of US senators is working with the Treasury Department to block Russia's roughly $132bn gold reserves due to the situation around Ukraine, Axios reports.
According to the portal's knowledgeable sources, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will meet with four senators this week to discuss a bill to impose sanctions on those involved in transactions involving gold from the Russian Central Bank's reserves.
It is noted that legislative aides worked with the Treasury over the weekend to make some technical changes to the bill.
A Treasury spokesperson told Axios, "Yellen meets regularly with members of Congress to discuss the legislation. In addition, Treasury officials often provide technical assistance on sanctions bills."
The bill under consideration would impose secondary sanctions on any US entities knowingly dealing in or transporting gold from Bank of Russia reserves. They would also face sanctions if they sell gold physically or electronically in Russia.
According to one senator, the bill could be passed as early as this week.
Earlier, a bipartisan group of lawmakers in the lower house of Congress introduced a similar bill.
US President Joe Biden also has the power to impose such sanctions independently of Congress.
...
Senators and the head of the US Treasury will discuss a bill to block Russia's roughly $132bn gold reserve - Media
...
What I don't understand is. How will they do it. Is our gold stored in the US or what.
What I don't understand is. How are they going to do that. Is our gold stored in the US?
Figuratively speaking.
Vitaly, remember the movie Do not Be Afraid, I am with you? They are talking about the gold tooth.
They will simply prohibit other countries from buying Russian gold, but will let them do so at a VERY steep discount, they promised Russia would pay a high price.
However, another scenario is possible, which happened in the film, you can see it at the end of the clip.
GOLD has been going down since this morning!
The 925-1915 levels don't seem ridiculous, but the 1900 level is quite serious.
Figuratively speaking.
Vitaly, remember the movie Don't Be Afraid I'm With You? They were talking about a gold tooth - it is not your tooth, and it is not even mine - it is theirs.
They will simply prohibit other countries from buying gold from Russia, but will let them do so at a VERY steep discount, they promised Russia would pay a high price.
However, another scenario is possible, as it occurred in the film, which may be seen at the end of the clip.
I see, well if only so.