ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 85
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I don't think bankruptcy will be allowed, but whether dividends will be paid is questionable.
Sorted by dividend attractiveness.
let's see - sure.
For example Sber 2021 is a record year for earnings.
Of course, if they suddenly cancel the 24.03 payout per share, it will be a bit unpleasant.
But to buy a paper at a low price, which is very likely to grow by May, is very interesting.
And by the way you can just enter a hedge :) get the dividend and get out.
https://bcs-express.ru/novosti-i-analitika/sanktsii-kommentarii-rossiiskikh-bankov
The sanctions are clearly understood and accepted, i.e. what was promised has happened, the FACT is working.
The market seems to have taken everything into account and went up in the morning for some reason.
USDRUB is down sharply - looks like a Central Bank intervention.
RTS +28%
The sanctions are clearly understood and accepted, i.e. what was promised has happened, the FACT is working.
The market seems to have taken everything into account and went up in the morning for some reason.
USDRUB is down sharply - it looks like the intervention of the Central Bank.
It is not yet evening. Time is running out and it is expensive. Chances of toxic developments unfortunately remain.
It is not yet evening. Time is of the essence and comes at a price. The chances of a toxic development unfortunately remain.
+++
Yes, the growth market is thin and slow, much slower than the bear market at times.
( if we go to horns , in risky conditions it is desirable to go to bulls fast - it is better to make a small surplus.)
By the way, the 28% growth of RTS against the background of strong swings is regarded as childish.
It is true, the chances remain, but they are clear and known to the market.
--
SOFCOMFLOT has risen very cheaply from the current bottom (the paper is not super dividend 7% approximately), we will see.
And SBER got almost near to the bottom yesterday and is now 20% in Buy & Sell and has to wait for either a bearish stop or the dividends of May.
The expected events are practically played out, everything is already known.
From Dmitry Fedoseyev , interesting levels.
SBER tries to break 152.89
MSFT oddly pushed back from 270