ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 155
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Stock Asia ends trading on the plus side
Stock market1hour ago (05.04.2022 14:22)
Draft law on the possibility of allocating SWF funds to buy back banks' prefs passed its second reading
it seems logical for SBER to enter BUY
Stock market1hour ago (05.04.2022 14:22)
TCS Group shares soar 30% after the start of trading on the SPEX
was to be expected!
I wish I had stood in them at the time
The IMF is already reporting that the dollar's role as the world's reserve currency is declining too.
https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/WP/Issues/2022/03/24/The-Stealth-Erosion-of-Dollar-Dominance-Active-Diversifiers-and-the-Rise-of-Nontraditional-515150
...
I have a question here. If the Central Bank of Russia made 1 gram of gold equal to 5,000 rubles. Doesn't this mean that the ruble is now backed by gold. And 1 rouble is now worth 0.0002 grams of gold.
Good afternoon.
Has anyone connected KVIC to Investpalata?
Is there a problem? Haven't tried it yet. I have a penny and a half there.
Is there a problem? I haven't tried it yet. I have a penny and a half there.
My Polymetal shares were transferred to them from Otkryvashka, and it's not a penny and a half.
They gave me login, password, I sent my keys for registration, but no connection to the server ... :(
My Polymetal shares were transferred to them from Otkryvashka, and there is not a penny and a half there.
Gave login, password, I sent keys to register, but no connection to the server ... :(
And telnet?
Or better "traceroute -T -p 15100 91.209.122.195", but I don't know, if there is an analogue on vinda.
It works for me.
Looks like they went into a reversal, into a short.
The reasons are clear.
p.s.
oops nice bounce
What about the telnet?
Or better "traceroute -T -p 15100 91.209.122.195", but I don't know if there's a counterpart on the windup.
It works for me.
There's probably a connection, something's wrong with the keys.
I thought the server key wasn't Open