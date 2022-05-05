ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 155

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Stock Asia ends trading on the plus side

Stock market1hour ago (05.04.2022 14:22)

Новости фондового рынка — Investing.com
Новости фондового рынка — Investing.com
  • ru.investing.com
Тут вы найдете последние новости фондовых рынков.
 

Draft law on the possibility of allocating SWF funds to buy back banks' prefs passed its second reading

it seems logical for SBER to enter BUY

Stock market1hour ago (05.04.2022 14:22)

Во втором чтении принят законопроект о возможности направить средства ФНБ на выкуп "префов" банков От IFX
Во втором чтении принят законопроект о возможности направить средства ФНБ на выкуп "префов" банков От IFX
  • ru.investing.com
Во втором чтении принят законопроект о возможности направить средства ФНБ на выкуп "префов" банков
 

TCS Group shares soar 30% after the start of trading on the SPEX

was to be expected!

I wish I had stood in them at the time

Акции TCS Group взлетели на 30% после начала торгов на СПБ Бирже От Investing.com
Акции TCS Group взлетели на 30% после начала торгов на СПБ Бирже От Investing.com
  • ru.investing.com
Акции TCS Group взлетели на 30% после начала торгов на СПБ Бирже
 

The IMF is already reporting that the dollar's role as the world's reserve currency is declining too.

https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/WP/Issues/2022/03/24/The-Stealth-Erosion-of-Dollar-Dominance-Active-Diversifiers-and-the-Rise-of-Nontraditional-515150

...

I have a question here. If the Central Bank of Russia made 1 gram of gold equal to 5,000 rubles. Doesn't this mean that the ruble is now backed by gold. And 1 rouble is now worth 0.0002 grams of gold.

 

Good afternoon.

Has anyone connected KVIC to Investpalata?

 
prostotrader KVIC to Investpalata?

Is there a problem? Haven't tried it yet. I have a penny and a half there.

 
JRandomTrader #:

Is there a problem? I haven't tried it yet. I have a penny and a half there.

My Polymetal shares were transferred to them from Otkryvashka, and it's not a penny and a half.

They gave me login, password, I sent my keys for registration, but no connection to the server ... :(

 
prostotrader #:

My Polymetal shares were transferred to them from Otkryvashka, and there is not a penny and a half there.

Gave login, password, I sent keys to register, but no connection to the server ... :(

And telnet?

Or better "traceroute -T -p 15100 91.209.122.195", but I don't know, if there is an analogue on vinda.

It works for me.

 

Looks like they went into a reversal, into a short.

The reasons are clear.


p.s.

oops nice bounce

 
JRandomTrader #:

What about the telnet?

Or better "traceroute -T -p 15100 91.209.122.195", but I don't know if there's a counterpart on the windup.

It works for me.

There's probably a connection, something's wrong with the keys.

I thought the server key wasn't Open


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