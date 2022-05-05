ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 28
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h ttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JlEGU2ypr1Q
So far the FACT on D1 is that the SP500 is still a Buy priority.
But the fact is that it has rebounded more than 50% of the decline.
Should turn around at some point and go 2-3 years down.
According to the technical analysis in the classic 50% hit and the idea is to reverse and break the catch i.e. below 4222 but 50% has already passed.
The stock market often breaks the technical analysis like the samurai's sabre easily cuts the papyrus.
The number 02.02.2022 opened with a strong gap up. A gap on a trend is usually a run-up.
We don't know how it will be, but it will be.
As above in the screenshot it is quite possible, of course we don't know.
It will have to go down sooner or later and judging from the past, which is not always repeatable, perhaps by 2-3 years.
By the way there have already been two attempts, there is a small, funny baby ripple at the top, this is the crisis of 2020 - the very 2nd attempt.
But it is ridiculous to call it a crisis looking at 2000-2002 and 2007-2009
We don't know how it will be, but it will be.
We don't know, but I think I'll believe UncleJeremy Grantham when I see his position on the SP500 futures on the short side.
We've got a lot of money, that's the only reason we're holding on. But, dollar inflation is on par with Russian inflation... Everything's on a razor's edge.
By the way yes, they have a lot of inflation right now. We have to watch it.
But for now, buy the stock and stop at the entry to breakeven.
By the way yes, they have a lot of inflation right now. We have to watch it.
But for the time being buy the stock and stop at the entry to breakeven.
The tactic has the right to live, but also requires continuous monitoring. Sleepless nights and all that. Because it's about to happen.
The tactic has a right to life, but it also requires continuous monitoring. Sleepless nights and all that. Because it's about to happen.
No - Validol is not on the table - sleep is strong - just breakeven entry after a couple of days and that's all.
If you work remotely, you may sleep during the day :-) I don't really care - the route goes wherever you want - there's no leverage and the portfolio is neatly spaced. And if the stop loss occurs, we wait until the Open Close D1 starts to close above the 8th EMA (or better still on the Fundamentals) and then we re-enter.
The trouble with the IT is that the bases are free at night and neither I nor they bother me.
No - there's no Validol on the table - sleep is strong - just breakeven entries in a couple of days and that's all.
If you work remotely, you may sleep during the day :-) it doesn't matter - the route goes wherever you want - there's no leverage and the portfolio is neatly smeared. And we will wait till the EMA 8 starts to close below the OPen Cloise D1 and then we will enter again
The trouble with the IT is that the bases are free at night and neither I nor they bother me.
Specificity )