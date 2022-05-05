ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 162

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Алексей Тарабанов #:

Totally undressed.

Yeah, no, I didn't take my pants off...

 

Edgar Akhmadeev #:

I announced a corridor of 80-100 roubles when the jump to 134 roubles was over. Now I think the lower part of that corridor will be visited more often.

Judging by the action, it is back to the 2020-2022 corridor,

  • fees have been removed.
  • sharply reduced refinancing rate = 17% - normally it was reduced smoothly.
  • allowed to buy cash dollars

Given the "events" it is very hard to say what will happen next.

It seems that they will just make the right rate.

To calculate the real dollar exchange rate is quite simple.

  1. Take not just one but a group of goods
  2. look how much they cost in Russia (in USD).
  3. Divide by the RUB value of the goods in the Russian Federation.
  4. Then we obtain the exchange rate.

 
Yuriy Zaytsev #:

Judging by the actions returned to the 2020-2022 corridor ,

  • fees have been removed.
  • cut refinancing rate sharply = 17% - normally it was cut smoothly.
  • allowed to buy cash dollars

Given the "events" it is very hard to say what will happen next.

It seems that they will just make the right rate.

To calculate the real dollar exchange rate is quite simple.

  1. Take not just one but a group of goods
  2. look how much they cost in Russia (in USD).
  3. Divide by the RUB value of the goods in the Russian Federation.
  4. we obtain the exchange rate.

For a Big Mac the exchange rate will be one, and for an Apple Mac it will be another.

 
Yuriy Zaytsev #:

Judging by the actions returned to the 2020-2022 corridor ,

  • fees have been removed.
  • cut refinancing rate sharply = 17% - normally it was cut smoothly.
  • allowed to buy cash dollars

Given the "events" it is very hard to say what will happen next.

It seems that they will just make the right rate.

To calculate the real dollar exchange rate is quite simple.

  1. Take not just one but a group of goods
  2. look how much they cost in Russia (in USD).
  3. Divide by the RUB value of the goods in the Russian Federation.
  4. get the exchange rate.

Back in March I wrote that the exchange rate is entirely determined by the price of oil and the current policy of the Russian Central Bank. And if the ruble is not stopped, it could easily reach 60 at the current oil price. But it is not profitable for the budget and exporters, so they will keep it somewhere around 75 - loosening restrictions, lowering the rate so that it does not strengthen too much.
On 21 April Nabiulina is confirmed for a new term in the State Duma, on 29 April the Central Bank will probably lower the rate by another 2%, to 15%. And then it will depend on inflation.


https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/73013/page92#comment_28637910
Судьба мировых валют в связи с кончиной доллара.
Судьба мировых валют в связи с кончиной доллара.
  • 2022.03.28
  • www.mql5.com
Общее обсуждение: Судьба мировых валют в связи с кончиной доллара.
 
SanAlex #:

I had to go to a money changer - on the advice of the banks, they must be in on it.

\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\\

The exchange rate that day was 84 - and at the moneychangers, I had to exchange it for 60

In Soviet times the exchange rate was 68 kopecks and a cheque from a foreign trade company cost 4.5 roubles.

Now at the exchangers the exchange rate was 400 kopecks and the euro was 500, a similar ratio. It's a bargain.

[Deleted]  
Алексей Тарабанов #:

In Soviet times, the dollar exchange rate was 68 kopecks and a cheque to the foreign trade was worth 4.5 roubles.

Now the exchange rate of the dollar is like 400 and the euro is like 500, a similar ratio. It's a bargain.

No, they're not cheap. I got them from my sister - when the exchange rate was 30 rubles per quid. It's just in our town in the shop for quid, nothing to buy - and here for the ruble, you can afford everything.

 
Алексей Тарабанов #:

In Soviet times, the dollar exchange rate was 68 kopecks and a cheque to the foreign trade was worth 4.5 roubles.

Now the exchange rate of the dollar is like 400 and the euro is like 500, a similar ratio. They are a bargain.


Can you give me an example of a product?
I'm looking at a sharp jump in roubles down on electronics. On some items.
the price has just skyrocketed.
For instance, I bought a USB key for 400 rubles, the price in the peak was 2500, I needed one piece, if I didn't need it, I would not buy it.

Please give me a product for which the price of roubles in relation to the dollar 400.
We need the price of goods as of 20.02.2022 in rubles and dollars.
And the price of goods in rubles and dollars today.
Really interested in what goods will give 400 rubles to the dollar.



 

Long-range pending counter orders are very good right now.

Takes are not recommended, sliding.


 
Yuriy Zaytsev #:

Long-range pending counter orders are very good right now.

Takes are not recommended, it slips.

"Aren't you afraid of getting stuck, Yuri?

 


GEP and down heavily in the morning despite

  1. USD removed commission
  2. Allowed to purchase cash


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