ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 162
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Totally undressed.
Yeah, no, I didn't take my pants off...
Edgar Akhmadeev #:
I announced a corridor of 80-100 roubles when the jump to 134 roubles was over. Now I think the lower part of that corridor will be visited more often.
Judging by the action, it is back to the 2020-2022 corridor,
Given the "events" it is very hard to say what will happen next.
It seems that they will just make the right rate.
To calculate the real dollar exchange rate is quite simple.
Judging by the actions returned to the 2020-2022 corridor ,
Given the "events" it is very hard to say what will happen next.
It seems that they will just make the right rate.
To calculate the real dollar exchange rate is quite simple.
For a Big Mac the exchange rate will be one, and for an Apple Mac it will be another.
Judging by the actions returned to the 2020-2022 corridor ,
Given the "events" it is very hard to say what will happen next.
It seems that they will just make the right rate.
To calculate the real dollar exchange rate is quite simple.
I had to go to a money changer - on the advice of the banks, they must be in on it.
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The exchange rate that day was 84 - and at the moneychangers, I had to exchange it for 60
In Soviet times the exchange rate was 68 kopecks and a cheque from a foreign trade company cost 4.5 roubles.
Now at the exchangers the exchange rate was 400 kopecks and the euro was 500, a similar ratio. It's a bargain.
In Soviet times, the dollar exchange rate was 68 kopecks and a cheque to the foreign trade was worth 4.5 roubles.
Now the exchange rate of the dollar is like 400 and the euro is like 500, a similar ratio. It's a bargain.
No, they're not cheap. I got them from my sister - when the exchange rate was 30 rubles per quid. It's just in our town in the shop for quid, nothing to buy - and here for the ruble, you can afford everything.
In Soviet times, the dollar exchange rate was 68 kopecks and a cheque to the foreign trade was worth 4.5 roubles.
Now the exchange rate of the dollar is like 400 and the euro is like 500, a similar ratio. They are a bargain.
Long-range pending counter orders are very good right now.
Takes are not recommended, sliding.
Long-range pending counter orders are very good right now.
Takes are not recommended, it slips.
"Aren't you afraid of getting stuck, Yuri?
GEP and down heavily in the morning despite