ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 86

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Peskov: relations with the international community will improve as the military operation is understood to be necessary

If you read the rhetoric.

In theory, this is a clear upward signal for the stock market.



Песков: отношения с мировым сообществом наладятся по мере понимания вынужденности военной операции
Песков: отношения с мировым сообществом наладятся по мере понимания вынужденности военной операции
  • BFM.ru
  • www.bfm.ru
Президент Украины предложил президенту России провести переговоры, «чтобы остановить гибель людей»
 
euphemisms are our everything 😊
 

D1

 
Yuriy Zaytsev #:

USDRUB down sharply - looks like Central Bank intervention.



The whole text above is one link.
I don't know how to insert the link correctly from my phone.
 

Central Bank announces measures to support financial market

Economy5hours ago (25.02.2022 16:19)


Central Bank threw $7bn to bail out ruble

25.02.2022 18:15:06


ЦБ объявил о мерах по поддержке финансового рынка От Investing.com
ЦБ объявил о мерах по поддержке финансового рынка От Investing.com
  • ru.investing.com
ЦБ объявил о мерах по поддержке финансового рынка
 
The beginning is always less important the ending and the outcome.... While Sell...
 

US stock market closes higher, Dow Jones unchanged

4 hours ago (26.02.2022 01:25)

Рынок акций США закрылся ростом, Dow Jones не изменился От Investing.com
Рынок акций США закрылся ростом, Dow Jones не изменился От Investing.com
  • ru.investing.com
Рынок акций США закрылся ростом, Dow Jones не изменился
 
Explain to the uninitiated... Trading through MT5/4 USDRUB is suspended everywhere or only some brokers stopped it? RoboForex says that trades can only be closed.

And, accordingly, if this is the story of individual brokers, then tell me which ones continue to trade this pair.


 
Stanislav_SS #:
If you are not familiar with it... MT5/4 USDRUB is stopped trading everywhere or only some brokers stopped it? Just RoboForex says that trades can only be closed.

And, accordingly, if this is the story of individual brokers, please advise which ones continue to trade this pair.


Wrong branch. This is not forex.

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