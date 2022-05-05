ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 86
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European equity markets trade on the upside
Capital inflows to Russian asset funds total $150m over the week - BCS GM
Peskov: relations with the international community will improve as the military operation is understood to be necessary
If you read the rhetoric.
In theory, this is a clear upward signal for the stock market.
D1
USDRUB down sharply - looks like Central Bank intervention.
Central Bank announces measures to support financial market
Central Bank threw $7bn to bail out ruble
25.02.2022 18:15:06
US stock market closes higher, Dow Jones unchanged
4 hours ago (26.02.2022 01:25)
If you are not familiar with it... MT5/4 USDRUB is stopped trading everywhere or only some brokers stopped it? Just RoboForex says that trades can only be closed.
Wrong branch. This is not forex.