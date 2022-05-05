ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 113
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Our town's jokes :)
Our town's jokes :)
My bots worked well yesterday/today in Si from a long, and now suddenly went short.
Funny, didn't they give a reason :) ?
I got the feeling a long time ago that they live a life of their own, not paying attention to anyone or anything.
p.s.
that's me being nice :)
Funny, didn't they give a reason :) ?
p.s.
well, I'm being kind :)
Yeah I can see that reason, that's right, the logic behind it. Although, of course, it's very scary. But they have a very wide stop now, they may overstay. And if they do stop, I think they will lose less than they earned yesterday or today. However, they are different robots. Yesterday-today they worked as counter-trend robots. And now they are trend robots.
The SP500 looks like it's just the start of a fun descent.
Guys, please give details or where to look, CS requirements and other collateral - msk exchange is already hiding.... and they have done this before, everything is hidden...
https://www.moex.com/ru/derivatives/optionsdesk.aspx?code=Eu-3.22&sid=1&sby=1&c4=on&c6=on&c7=on&submit=submit
I would like to know the data on securities
particularly for this symbol - WHAT IS THE SECURITY AND WHERE TO SEE IT MAY BE....
And where can I see data on the size of the SO on futures - they are not publicly available on the stock exchange.
Or maybe it's time to write an indicator - symbol info - there is - but the market is already closed....
In short, they are hiding the right input data - you need a technical solution without it - in the code - in your trading terminal.
PS the sums are small - the question is the other data to get them for a long time to know them. They hide them.
For currencies now what are the requirements - at the msk exchange - I am not writing about the broker BCS. They have.
WHERE ARE THE VALUES OF MARGIN REQUIREMENTS?
WHERE ARE THE requirements for margin collateral?
Guys,
SP500 seems to be just the beginning of a merry descent.
But if after a candle with such a long leg the next one is falling and almost all below the klose, there is not much hope for growth.
There will be no trading on the Moscow Exchange market on 11 March
Such a decision has been taken by the Central Bank. In the meantime, trading on the currency and money markets will open as usual at 10:00 a.m. Moscow time.
"On the futures market from 10:00 to 18:45 will be available currency and commodity instruments, as well as futures on SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust," the trading floor said.
About the mode of operation of Mosbirzhi on March 14 will be announced additionally.
Источник: https: //www.cbr.ru/press/pr/?file=10032022_205219SUP_MEAS10032022_205521.htm, https://www.moex.com/n44982/?nt=106