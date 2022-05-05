ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 64
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TASS: INFLATION IN RUSSIA WAS 8.7% YEAR-ON-YEAR IN JANUARY, BUT THE SITUATION IN A NUMBER OF OTHER COUNTRIES IS NO BETTER
p.s.
In the U.S., some miserable 7% and they are in shock! And we do not get used to it.
(... I remember that not so long ago they were 100 eggs for 30-50 rubles - what the hell is 8.7% ).
What's great for a Russian isdeath for a German.
(with an old proverb)
SILENT GAWAN
Gold price hits highest since June amid geopolitical situation and US inflation
The price of gold during the trading session on the Comex exchange (part of CME Group) on Thursday reached the highest since June 11, 2021 amid geopolitical tensions and high rates of inflation in the United States.
As of 12:29 Moscow time, the price of the precious metal was rising by 1.3 percent to $1895.8 per troy ounce, the trading floor data showed. By 16:25 Moscow time, quotations had slowed to 1.23%, with gold trading at $1894.6 an ounce.
Among gold mining stocks, Polyus (+3.34%) and Polymetal (+3.09%) were up by 16:15 Moscow time on Thursday.
"Gold price growth is influenced by geopolitical tension around Ukraine and high inflation rate in the U.S.," Aton senior analyst Andrey Lobazov commented to TASS. - However, further growth in the price of this metal will be hindered by an expected increase in interest rates by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) in order to combat inflation. As a result, fixed-income assets should become more attractive to investors and the dollar should "strengthen". Both usually have a negative impact on gold prices."
"Looking to the longer-term horizon, looking ahead to 2023, one cannot ignore the rising cost of gold production due to global inflation - this could provide support for the price of this metal," the expert said.
As of 12:29 Moscow time, the price of the precious metal was rising by 1.3 percent to $1895.8 per troy ounce, the trading floor data showed. By 16:25 Moscow time, quotations had slowed to 1.23%, with gold trading at $1894.6 an ounce.
Among gold mining stocks, Polyus (+3.34%) and Polymetal (+3.09%) were up by 16:15 Moscow time on Thursday.
"Gold price growth is influenced by geopolitical tension around Ukraine and high inflation rate in the U.S.," Aton senior analyst Andrey Lobazov commented to TASS. - However, further growth in the price of this metal will be hindered by an expected increase in interest rates by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) in order to combat inflation. As a result, fixed-income assets should become more attractive to investors and the dollar should "strengthen". Both usually have a negative impact on gold prices."
"Looking to the longer-term horizon, looking ahead to 2023, one cannot ignore the rising cost of gold production due to global inflation - this could provide support for the price of this metal," the expert said.
All this I see in the terminal MetaTrader 5
I can't enter normally from the limit :(
If all stocks grew like this...
No need for bitcoin and forex.
If all stocks grew like this...
No need for bitcoin and forex.
Investing in US military-industrial complex stocks? Good for you!
No, no. I just wish our stocks would learn from this experience. It just needs a bit of effort ))
Investing in US military-industrial complex stocks? Good for you!
The military-industrial sector is invested in by those who invest in government bonds.
No, no. I just wish our stocks would learn from this experience. It just needs a bit of effort ))
Russian stock market opens with growth
The morning session on the Russian stock market began with the Mosbirch Index rising 0.5 per cent before accelerating to 1.18 per cent.
As of 07:00 Moscow time, the ruble indicator was at 3,528.63 points, but by 07:10 Moscow time, it had accelerated to 3,552.41 points.
April Brent crude futures on London's ICE exchange are down 0.51% to $92.5 a barrel. WTI futures are down 0.66% to trade at $89.45 a barrel.
According to the estimates of BCS Investment World, the Mosbirch index may form in the range of 3,425-3,575 points on February 18, the forecasted range of the ruble-dollar exchange rate is 75.8-77.3 rubles.
"Severstal may pay dividends for the fourth quarter at 109.81 rubles per share
The Board of Directors of Severstal has recommended Severstal to pay dividends for the fourth quarter of 2021 on the basis of 109.81 rubles per share. This is stated in Severstal's press-release.
The question of dividend payment will be considered at the meeting of shareholders to be held on May 20, 2022. The recommended date for determining who is entitled to receive the dividend is May 31, 2022.
"Severstal is a vertically integrated mining and steel company, one of the largest steel producers in Russia. Its key asset is the Cherepovets Steel Mill, which has an annual production capacity of approximately 12 million tonnes of steel.
Severstal's main shareholder is the company's Chairman of the Board of Directors, Alexey Mordashov, who owns 77.03% of shares.