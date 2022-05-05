ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 147
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In 3-5 years your own operating system (cooler than windows) is guaranteed! - If not take away all the benefits!
There is already BolgenOS
Employees of IT companies in the Russian Federation are given the green light!
150,000 income or 100,000 in regular localities and preferential mortgages
Not drafted into the army.
To be more accurate, "a preferential mortgage" and "not drafted into the army" are only for those who have "150 thousand of income or 100 thousand in the usual settlements. That is an IT specialist should earn so much.
I got excited by the headline too :(
There's already BolgenOS
Here's a great one to start with - handy from the transition from windows.
https://redos.red-soft.ru/product/red-os/
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wine also updated to 7.5.2 yesterday
Here's a great one to start with - handy from the transition from windows.
https://redos.red-soft.ru/product/red-os/
Coming up with and writing an OS is half the trouble. But then you have to consider user habits and software prevalence. If you are an accountant and only need to run 1C, then any ebunta will do. Version 1C for these ebunt already long there. A toy to play you need a windup. Or I'm so far behind that I have no idea how many network games there are now. And MT5 will be made a big question... Or kolobrodit with vin... not the best option, in my opinion.
Coming up with and writing an OS is half the battle. But then you have to consider user habits and software prevalence. If you are an accountant and only need to run 1C, then any Ubuntu will do. Version 1C for these ebunt already long there. But to play toys you need a windup. Or I'm so far behind that I have no idea how many network games are online now. And whether MT5 will be made is a big question... Or kolobrodit with vin... not the best option, in my opinion.
mt5 works great! I don't play games - they seem to write that they work fine too.
mt5 works great! I don't play games - they seem to write that they work fine too.
Does it work without the win?
Does it work without Wine?
No! With Wine it works fine! And the OS itself is very similar to Windows - folders and everything else is similar
No! Wine works fine! And the OS itself is very similar to Windows - folders and everything else is similar
It's not about folders, even though I'm used to the total commander. Win3-11 was enough for me, if I remember the version correctly. When you had to run DOS first and then that shit... But still, the possibility to have 2 or 3 running programs was appealing. And Win95 could be installed only by pre-installing DOS and running it. I once talked to the manager of a computer assembly company: I asked him: If DOS was the operating system and Win95 was also an operating system, why Win95 could not be installed on a blank hard disk? The answer was vague, but soon Win98 was made and everything fell into place. Apparently I was a bit hasty, there are smarter people than me at the melksoft company.
I wish somebody would try to explain why operating system may not be able to run any program for Win without problems and additional software...
All in all I'm not ready to switch to another OS yet...............
It's not about folders, even though I'm used to the total commander. I had enough of Win3-11 if I remember the version correctly. When first you had to run DOS then this stuff... But still, the possibility to have 2-3 running programs was appealing. And Win95 could be installed only by pre-installing DOS and running it. I once talked to the director of a computer assembly company: I asked him: If DOS was the operating system and Win95 was also an operating system, why Win95 could not be installed on a blank hard disk? The answer was vague, but soon Win98 was made and everything fell into place. Apparently I was a bit hasty, there are smarter people than me at the melksoft company.
I wish somebody would try to explain why operating system may not be able to run any program for Win without problems and additional software...
All in all I'm not ready to switch to another OS yet...............
Yes! Switching to a different OS is not a good feeling. I thought I would never get used to it, but it took me a month to get used to it and I like it, maybe because it's ours.
No! Wine works fine! And the OS itself is very similar to Windows - folders and everything else is similar
from the linux line, I guess.