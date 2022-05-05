ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 27

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Evgeny Belyaev #:

Come on now.)

It means that if the price reaches the target + - 3 points, it doesn't count :) Gianni, I'm not the father of Jesus. I can't be point to point.

Ok, let's try to forecast sp500 4991 ) , March April May ? Or will the sp500 go to 2700 in March April May ?
Which way do you want it to go? I think it's going to go towards 4991.
 

A bit of positivity this morning.


EU diplomatic chief Borrell welcomed US response to Russia's security proposals

 
Yuriy Zaytsev #:
I.e. if the price reaches the target + - 3 points, it doesn't count :) Gianni, I'm not Jesus' father, I can't be point to point.

Ok, let's try to forecast sp500 4991 ) , March April May ? Or will the sp500 still go to the 2700 area in March April May ?
Which way do you want it to go ? I think it will go to 4991.

If 3 points to the TP, it doesn't count :)

 
JRandomTrader #:

If 3 points to the TA, it doesn't count :)

:) OK

Ok, I'll do it next time - the price will probably go to the 400 area

then it counts ?

 

RTS is not very eager to go down, I wonder how the day will close



sber broke through the last 2 catches , and spiked below the 8th , but currently above the 8th EMA.

 

Sberofuch is drawing an upside reversal on H1 and H4 and a potential downside reversal on D1. I think we are not yet at the point of a real D1 reversal.

But, again, neither I nor my robots trade this vision.

 
JRandomTrader #:

Sberofuch is drawing an upside reversal on H1 and H4 and a potential downside reversal on D1. I think we are not yet at the point of a real D1 reversal.

But, again, neither I nor my robots trade this vision.

More and mostly I look at d1 at the beginning of the week and months.

Then I use smaller timeframe , which allows me to go in better, when I have an idea where to enter,

But I do not go short on shares, I only buy them.

 

VISA is rocking 6 days in a row

not sure, but I would like to see a partial or full closing in the area of 260

Forecast says 265-284 by different analysts


 

By the way, ALRS behaves interestingly, such feeling, that it does not care about RTS and some reversal model on other securities of Russian Federation, the paper continues to be in buying zone. on 8-th issue + Close Open D1.

The stock is aristocratic - from blue chips set.

It should make an investor proud, especially an investor who put it in the portfolio in 2013.

 
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JlEGU2ypr1Q
Calling a Super Bubble: Front Row With Jeremy Grantham
Calling a Super Bubble: Front Row With Jeremy Grantham
  • 2022.01.26
  • www.youtube.com
For almost a half-century, value-investing icon Jeremy Grantham has been calling market bubbles. Now, he says U.S. stocks are in a “super bubble,” only the f...
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