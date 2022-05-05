ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 27
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Come on now.)
A bit of positivity this morning.
EU diplomatic chief Borrell welcomed US response to Russia's security proposals
I.e. if the price reaches the target + - 3 points, it doesn't count :) Gianni, I'm not Jesus' father, I can't be point to point.
If 3 points to the TP, it doesn't count :)
If 3 points to the TA, it doesn't count :)
:) OK
Ok, I'll do it next time - the price will probably go to the 400 area
then it counts ?
RTS is not very eager to go down, I wonder how the day will close
sber broke through the last 2 catches , and spiked below the 8th , but currently above the 8th EMA.
Sberofuch is drawing an upside reversal on H1 and H4 and a potential downside reversal on D1. I think we are not yet at the point of a real D1 reversal.
But, again, neither I nor my robots trade this vision.
Sberofuch is drawing an upside reversal on H1 and H4 and a potential downside reversal on D1. I think we are not yet at the point of a real D1 reversal.
But, again, neither I nor my robots trade this vision.
More and mostly I look at d1 at the beginning of the week and months.
Then I use smaller timeframe , which allows me to go in better, when I have an idea where to enter,
But I do not go short on shares, I only buy them.
VISA is rocking 6 days in a row
not sure, but I would like to see a partial or full closing in the area of 260
Forecast says 265-284 by different analysts
By the way, ALRS behaves interestingly, such feeling, that it does not care about RTS and some reversal model on other securities of Russian Federation, the paper continues to be in buying zone. on 8-th issue + Close Open D1.
The stock is aristocratic - from blue chips set.
It should make an investor proud, especially an investor who put it in the portfolio in 2013.