ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 111
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The government will determine the list. They will probably publish it later. Most likely it will be strategically important raw materials. They cut off the supply of chips, microprocessors and other technological products to us, we will cut off the supply of raw materials from which these products are made. Quite logical, I think.
In the world before the mess caused by covid there was already a shortage of microchips. Prices had already started to rise.
...
The U.S. is not giving up uranium.https://www.rbc.ru/politics/09/03/2022/622819a19a79473405a94df4
I think uranium will be first on the list for restricting imports of raw materials from Russia.
...
High oil prices make shale oil production relevant again. the u.s. is again on the plus side, europe is flying by.
The US is not giving up uranium.https://www.rbc.ru/politics/09/03/2022/622819a19a79473405a94df4
I think uranium will be first on the list for restricting imports of raw materials from Russia.
Thestart of exchange trading in securities on 9 March 2022 in the main trading mode of the SPE will take place at 17:00 Moscow time.
Western analysts believe the US ban on Russian oil will devastate the "main artery" of its economy
p.s.
2008 is a light, fluffy version of the crisis, compared to a pink plush harmless cat.
After the Central Bank banned brokers from selling securities on behalf of foreign residents in late February, the Russian government's decision to buy back shares may be more effective than it was 14 years ago in 2008, Aton senior analyst Mikhail Ganelin said.
According to Oleg Buklemishev, director of MSU's Economic Policy Research Center, undervalued shares may not return to their previous values without a fundamental change in Russia.
Read more at RBC:
https://www.rbc.ru/economics/09/03/2022/622870549a794756af1cb9e0
It is important for a speculator to understand what is logical to buy.
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The list of raw materials banned for import and export from Russia will be approved by the government in a matter of hours - Peskov
INTERFAX - The Kremlin has said that the list of raw materials banned for import and export from Russia in response to sanctions imposed by the West will be approved by the Russian government in the near future.
Non-exchange transactions take place.
https://www.moex.com/ru/expit/trades.aspx
The stock exchange in St. Petersburg started trading shares at 5 p.m,
where can i see the trades in real time?
Added
No one wants to buy or sell Russian shares ;(
https://spbexchange.ru/ru/market-data/