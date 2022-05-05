ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 77
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AngloGold Ashanti, a South African mining company, is the world's third largest gold producer after Barrick Gold and Newmont Mining
p.s.
Russia has started evacuating staff of all diplomatic missions in Ukraine because of possible provocations. How is the departure of Russian diplomats viewed in Ukraine?
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THIS IS AN EXTREMELY CLEAR SELL
The fuel price topped $1,012 at the highs. As of 3:30 p.m. Moscow time, the March futures price had adjusted to $1,010.
more information on the dive.
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THIS IS AN EXTREMELY CLEAR
Yuri, for the topic of this thread, I think this information is enough, as much as I have left... Everything else, those who need details can find it on their own.
The SP500 is going into a nose-dive, the next level is 4222.85 (SP500 bottom 2022) which will probably be pierced.
We should. The ability to hold emotion is inherent in men.
But now trannies are in vogue :)
But now trannies are in vogue :)
Is this news, prediction and expectation?
Is this news, forecast and expectation?
:):):)
Nice to meet a man with a great sense of humour
The SP500 is going into a nose-dive - the next level is 4222.85 (SP500 bottom 2022) which is likely to be breached.
I think SP 500 could easily drop to 4000