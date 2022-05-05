ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 77

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AngloGold Ashanti, a South African mining company, is the world's third largest gold producer after Barrick Gold and Newmont Mining


 
Some fished out of the net news.

⚠️🇷🇺🇺🇦 #ukraine #russia #geopolitics #donbass #west
Decision to send Russian troops to DNR and LNR will be made depending on situation and if requested by heads of republics - Peskov - TASS

⚠️🇷🇺 #sanctions #west #russia
Moscow will give a strong response to new US sanctions - Russian Foreign Ministry

🛢#oil #forecast
JPMorgan: 2Q 2022 average oil forecast = $110

⚠️🇺🇦🇺 #Ukraine #russia #geopolitics #west
Russian diplomats have left the Russian embassy in Kiev. Flags lowered

⚠️🇺🇺🇦 #west #ukraine #geopolitics #russia
US says Russian forces near Ukraine's borders as ready as possible

RUSSIAN FORCES ARRAYED AROUND UKRAINE ARE AS READY AS THEY CAN BE, 80 PERCENT IN FORWARD POSITIONS, READY TO GO - U.S. DEFENSE OFFICIAL

US defence official: assessment is that Putin is well-prepared for a large-scale invasion and this is the most likely scenario

US DEFENCE OFFICIAL: THE ASSESSMENT IS THAT PUTIN IS WELL PREPARED FOR A LARGE-SCALE INVASION, AND THIS IS THE MOST LIKELY SCENARIO.

Conflict in eastern Ukraine far from over, shelling by Ukraine continues - Nebenzia - TASS

No one will "liberalize" with ceasefire violators in Donbass - Nebenzia - RT

The background is rather negative.

Ihmo: rather waiting for the next downward spurt.

The news that will take place in the near future is the introduction of troops.
Right now there is only talk/rumor.
At this phase it is better to enter the position, go to Boo and wait for the news.

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p.s.

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THIS IS AN EXTREMELY CLEAR SELL


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With Germany's refusal to continue certification of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, the cost of gas in Europe has once again reached a thousand dollars per thousand cubic metres, data from the ICE exchange show.

The fuel price topped $1,012 at the highs. As of 3:30 p.m. Moscow time, the March futures price had adjusted to $1,010.
 

more information on the dive.

 
Yuriy Zaytsev #:

The conflict in eastern Ukraine is far from over, shelling by Ukraine continues...

The background is quite negative.

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    THIS IS AN EXTREMELY CLEAR

    Yuri, for the topic of this thread, I think this information is enough, as much as I have left... Everything else, those who need details can find it on their own.

     

    The SP500 is going into a nose-dive, the next level is 4222.85 (SP500 bottom 2022) which will probably be pierced.

     
    Artyom Trishkin #:
    We should. The ability to hold emotion is inherent in men.

    But now trannies are in vogue :)

     
    prostotrader #:

    But now trannies are in vogue :)

    Is this news, prediction and expectation?

     
    Artyom Trishkin #:

    Is this news, forecast and expectation?

    :):):)

    Nice to meet a man with a great sense of humour

     
    Yuriy Zaytsev #:

    The SP500 is going into a nose-dive - the next level is 4222.85 (SP500 bottom 2022) which is likely to be breached.

    I think SP 500 could easily drop to 4000

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