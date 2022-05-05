ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 55
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In general, the modern trader has little understanding of OPEN CLOSE HIG LOW double bottoms and the rest of our technological ***, which the foundation will break like a samurai sword piercing papyrus.
It is now much more profitable for the modern trader to be versed in bijouterie.
It turns out that it is not enough to be the first to see Nabiulin in the hallway of the Central Bank in the morning before the meeting with the decision to change the refinancing rate.
You have to be clear about what the brooch means.
Looks like the sauna is on , moderator I got the hint thank you for keeping it alive, turn off the switch don't waste electricity , I am removing the keywords, hope I am not overstepping any boundaries.
It's just that this information is important for trading.
...
Looks like the bears will continue their festivities on Monday, the young bulls had their horns rolled up and sent to the barbecue on Friday.
In general, they have brought a fresh foundation, i.e. a signal much stronger than all our triangles , double-tops divergence and other stuff - sometimes even working.
{....BusinessFM - ... } Talk { .... just listen to the radio ... } that {. self-censorship ... again just listen to the radio ... } until 15.02 - 16.02.
Recommended on SELL to put away the ticks , or on the fence and stock up on popcorn, popcorn may skyrocket in price on Monday.
I'm guessing on this information by {.... self-censored ........} I think the stock market will fall until 15.02. 16.02 at least.
p.s.
{ all self-censorship and discipline here }
{....BusinessFM - ... } Talking { .... just listen to the radio ... } that {. self-censorship ... again just listen to the radio ... } until 15.02 - 16.02.
Recommended on SELL to put away the ticks , or on the fence and stock up on popcorn, popcorn may skyrocket in price on Monday.
I'm guessing on this information by {.... self-censored ........} I think the stock market will fall until 15.02. 16.02 at least.
p.s.
{ all self-censorship and discipline here }
Thinking it's time for you to stop. Your thread has clearly become a flurry - there is not even close to any connection to the MetaTrader 5 terminal.
A good topic for foundation traders. Of course it has nothing to do with MT and programming. But there are many topics about levels, trading algorithms, which have nothing to do with programming except for the analysis. Perhaps it makes sense to rethink the forum rules concerning trading on the fundamentals. The news is a foundation in any case.
Thinking it's time for you to stop. Your thread has clearly become a flurry - there is not even close to any connection to the MetaTrader 5 terminal.
In terms of topic, it's more of a news, forecasts, expectations - which is reflected in the title of the topic .
The same as inhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/385200 {FOREX - Trends, Forecasts and Consequences} , there is no connection with MT5 or MQL5 terminal, just like in topics with humor.
The thread on MQL5 and MT5 is available herehttps://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/388746
p.s.
I find it hard to confront the moderator, but I'll try to inform you that the maintenance of the topic and channelhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/channels/01B1C8D48413D801
was approved and agreed with the administration.
The topic somehow raises interest in the basic functionality of the MT5 , and the MT5 terminal was conceived as a stock exchange.
The topic should be renamed:
ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 in MetaTrader
The topic should be renamed:
ACTIONS news , forecasts , expectations 2022 in MetaTrader
then better Shares news, forecasts, expectations 2022in MetaTrader 5
There is no MT4 terminal on the exchange.
then better Stocks news, forecasts, expectations 2022in MetaTrader 5
Exactly.
And a warning that if every post does not contain at least one wordMetaTrader, then immediately to ban. The more the more the better.
... there is not even close to any connection with the MetaTrader 5 terminal.
Great idea and good point by the way!
Vladimir, please correct the title of the topic by adding"MetaTrader 5" I don't have access to change the title of the topic anymore.
FORTS STOCK TRADING news , forecasts , expectations 2022 MetaTrader 5
I missed it when I created the topic.
With a title like this more people will come to the forum through search engines, which will contribute to the growth of popularity of MT5 for traders
What the terminal is missing.