ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 129
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
a month ago ?
Watch tomorrow on all MT5s in the country !
So there is a fear that there will not be a big spill (especially as the non-residents are inactive) and that it will be roughly like the OFZs, a little slump and a bounce....
If you buy Rosneft at 200 it might even be a luxury unattainable... who knows, we'll see...
Yes by the way if someone likes rubles so much can buy OFZ with indexed par value to survive inflation, but the money will not be available for other good deeds...
Hasn't the lazy one already written that the yield on OFZs is lower than bank deposits?
I told you right off the bat that a "cult" does not teach good things ....
And that is not true, you have made a typical mistake, and the Sect just teaches the right things, because it is all about timing, good deposits are given now for short term, for short OFZs and deposits give a higher yield, indeed, BUT such rates are unlikely to hold more than half a year, so it would be more strategic to look at long issues, because they allow to immediately record a higher average annual yield than, for example, shifting deposits or short OFZs......
And inflation will also eat up the future income from deposits, and if you recalculate the last 2 weeks in annual terms you will get 30% already ... ahahaha ... think about it...
OFZ with indexed denomination wins here ... even if during the second quarter we return to January levels, it will be 13% per year, and we will hold this bar for another half year, even in such a fantastic scenario for the whole year inflation will be at least 19%, consider that nothing has been earned on 20% of deposits, such things!
And the OFZ-IN is guaranteed to cover inflation at maturity.
But I'm not calling for OFZ-IN at all if anything... I was just mentioning that in passing... in any case, stubborn ruble holders will lose out on relatively higher yields...
Who is able and willing could buy corporate bonds of normal unseemly issuers with fantastic yields of as much as 30% and in dollars, such things could not be dreamt of before, and the thing is that some people panic at any price and draw squeezes which give a decent discount, however that is another story.
Yes and actually one of the ways to buy currency is to buy any contracts that generate a stream of payments in currency, so far it seems 100% legit, just stretched out in time.
Again I am not calling for anything 😁 or some will get overly excited all of a sudden...
OK, it's been nice chatting, good mood everyone...
Profits to the capitalists!
And to the indoctrinated evil-doers - perpetual factory 🤣
All right, it's been nice chatting, have a good mood...
So you're not gonna clean up the off-topic? You're just gonna leave it at that?
So you're not going to clean up the offtops? You're just going to leave it at that?
it's not a big deal)
The St Petersburg bourse is already trading.
Yes, there is definitely one. I used to think it was all denominated in currency.
https://spimex.com/about/portrait/
They sell gas, for example.
https://spimex.com/markets/gas/instruments/list/detail.php?code=GASNLKS001U2D
Eh, not a bad day.
I think I'll go buy some whisky that's gone up in price.
Monkey Shoulder
Eh, not a bad day.
I think I'll go buy some whisky that's gone up in price.
Monkey Shoulder.
I'm mixing Don Papa rum and Coke. :)