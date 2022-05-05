ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 115
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Another week off.
https://www.cbr.ru/press/pr/?file=12032022_190912inf.htm
Great, now it is clear that nothing will happen before March 18th.
Although there is an assumption that March 18 is something of an optimistic scenario.
Good, now it is clear that nothing will happen before March 18.
Although there is a suggestion that March 18 is something of an optimistic scenario.
The Fed is meeting on March 16. All indications are that they need to raise interest rates. Otherwise the rise in inflation will only accelerate. Raising the rate will raise the cost of servicing the huge debt. They need to do something to bring the debt to zero or rob someone (candidate Europe) to postpone the bad consequences.https://www.kommersant.ru/doc/5239580
You have an option in the screenshot.
futures here - https://www.moex.com/ru/derivatives/
For each of the contracts if you go in - there is all the information in the table. Given the market situation - can change dramatically. Pay attention to the note with 2 **.
I see it now - it wasn't there before... (didn't see it :-) although it seems to have looked where it should be
The Fed meets on 16 March. All indications are that they need to raise interest rates. Otherwise the rise in inflation will only accelerate. Raising interest rates will raise the cost of servicing the huge debt. They need to do something to reset the debt or rob someone (candidate Europe) to postpone the bad consequences.https://www.kommersant.ru/doc/5239580
Ihmo: a Fed rate hike seems inevitable
Ihmo: A Fed rate hike seems inevitable
With the current volatility and instability, a rate hike may have no impact at all and will be useless. It is not yet clear what the total restrictions have brought and there are no statistics yet - if I were them I would not touch the rate until it becomes clearer.
In view of thecurrent volatility and instability, a rate hike might not have any impact at all and would be useless. It is not yet clear what the total restrictions have brought and there are no statistics yet - if I were them, I would not touch the rate until it becomes clearer.
Insurance in the form of a rate increase is a necessity. But I agree, it is a complicated and ambiguous situation. I think they will raise the rate a little bit.
In light of the current volatility and instability, a rate hike might not have any impact at all and would be useless. It is not yet clear what the total restrictions have brought, there are no statistics yet - I would not touch the rate until it becomes clearer.
Comments from the Central Bank
https://www.kommersant.ru/doc/5258294
Meanwhile, someone on the OTC market on 14 March sold Gazprom for 377 roubles.
https://www.moex.com/ru/expit/trades.aspx