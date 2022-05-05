ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 36
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Now it becomes clearer.
It turns out that it is more profitable to make such a deal with some delta.
I.e. let's say to sell futures at some HIGH, and already buy a share lower, after some time, but not at the same time, it certainly will be a risk for some time.
But then the delta difference will be added to the profit.
It turns out that it is more profitable to make such a deal with a delta.
Suppose to sell the futures at some HIGH, and then buy a lower share, after some time, but not at the same time, of course it will be a risk for some time.
But in this case the difference in delta will be added to the profit.
If you know what will be lower, this strategy is not needed ))
There is a report on Business FM radio.
I am not broadcasting it verbatim, but I hope the idea is clear and it is very interesting for trading:
Interestingly and surprisingly, on this geopolitical spike,the bulk of Russians actively poured USD currency on junkets - i.e. they did everything the right way.
Quite unusual behaviour for the majority, usually at such moments before citizens used to buy currency on hawks.
(C) Radio Business FM
If you know what will be lower, this strategy is unnecessary ))
:) yes.
I meant that with some delta to try and get into a position.
Quite unusual behaviour for the majority, usually at such moments before citizens used to buy currency on hawks.
(C) Radio Business FM
On the D1 EMA8 above the opening and closing candlesticks, a beautiful signal at 01.02.2022, so far it is going down nicely, I wonder how soon it will go to 70 ?
And yesterday on the 7th the big boys had talks - no negativity , more like positive , seems likely the USDRUB trend will continue.
Business FM
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