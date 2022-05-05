ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 117
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There's chatter that Inter RAO is thinking of delisting.
https://www.kommersant.ru/doc/5258992
This is the Bank of England.
And the Americans are here.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/economic-calendar/united-states/fed-interest-rate-decision
This is the Bank of England.
And the Americans are here.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/economic-calendar/united-states/fed-interest-rate-decision
Oops. Thanks!
I've found a place to have a bit of fun here, it's been very boring on a stockholiday.
The Fed has lived up to expectations. They raised the interest rate slightly (by 0.25). Forecasts are that they are planning to continue to raise interest rates little by little. They are wary of hiking sharply.
https://www.finam.ru/publications/item/frs-ssha-povysila-prognoz-po-stavke-na-2022-god-do-1-9-20220316-215849
What is interesting is this.
on GOLD-3.22
in Tinkov the glass is showing and in Otkritie the glass is switched off today for some reason.
I have a glass on GOLD-3.22 at Otkritie.
I have a GOLD-3.22 bet at Otkritie.
All the stakes are there that are traded.
MT5 ?
MT5 ?
Exactly.