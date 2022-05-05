ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 117

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There's chatter that Inter RAO is thinking of delisting.

https://www.kommersant.ru/doc/5258992

«Интер РАО» может уйти с биржи
«Интер РАО» может уйти с биржи
  • 2022.03.15
  • Татьяна Дятел
  • www.kommersant.ru
По данным “Ъ”, «Интер РАО» разрабатывает возможность выкупа free float — более 34% капитала, чтобы провести делистинг с Московской биржи. Стоимость акций компании сильно упала, и весь free float можно оценить в 170 млрд руб. Но могут возникнуть проблемы с иностранными инвестфондами, держащими мелкие пакеты, которым сейчас запрещено выходить из...
 
US Federal Reserve interest rate decision 16.03.2022 21:00
 
Yuriy Zaytsev interest rate decision 16.03.2022 21:00

This is the Bank of England.

And the Americans are here.

https://www.mql5.com/ru/economic-calendar/united-states/fed-interest-rate-decision

Решение ФРС по процентной ставке - экономические данные США
Решение ФРС по процентной ставке - экономические данные США
  • www.mql5.com
Решение ФРС по процентной ставке (Fed Interest Rate Decision) выносится в заранее установленный срок в ходе голосования среди членов Федерального комитета по открытым рынкам (FOMC) о краткосрочных
 
prostotrader #:

This is the Bank of England.

And the Americans are here.

https://www.mql5.com/ru/economic-calendar/united-states/fed-interest-rate-decision

Oops. Thanks!

I've found a place to have a bit of fun here, it's been very boring on a stockholiday.


 

The Fed has lived up to expectations. They raised the interest rate slightly (by 0.25). Forecasts are that they are planning to continue to raise interest rates little by little. They are wary of hiking sharply.

https://www.finam.ru/publications/item/frs-ssha-povysila-prognoz-po-stavke-na-2022-god-do-1-9-20220316-215849

ФРС США повысила прогноз по ставке на 2022 год до 1,9%
ФРС США повысила прогноз по ставке на 2022 год до 1,9%
  • www.finam.ru
Прогноз на 2023 год повышен до 2,8%
 

What is interesting is this.

on GOLD-3.22

in Tinkov the glass is showing and in Otkritie the glass is switched off today for some reason.

 
Yuriy Zaytsev Otkritie the glass is switched off today for some reason.

I have a glass on GOLD-3.22 at Otkritie.

 
Yuriy Zaytsev Otkritie the glass is switched off today for some reason.
All the glasses are there, which are bargained for.
 
JRandomTrader #:

I have a GOLD-3.22 bet at Otkritie.


Dmitriy Skub #:
All the stakes are there that are traded.

MT5 ?

 
Yuriy Zaytsev #:


MT5 ?

Exactly.

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