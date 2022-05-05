ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 114

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Roman Shiredchenko #:

WHERE ARE THE VALUES FOR MARGIN REQUIREMENTS?

POSSIBLE to look at on the msk exchange.

You have an option on the screenshot.

the futures are here - https://www.moex.com/ru/derivatives/

You can see all information in the table for each contract. Taking into account the market situation - it may change dramatically. Note the note with 2 **.

 
JRandomTrader #:

Yes I can see that reason, all right, by the logic behind it. Although, of course, it is very scary. But they have a very wide stop, they may overstay. And if they do stop, I think they will lose less than they earned yesterday or today. However, they are different robots. Yesterday-today they worked as counter-trend robots. And now they are trend robots.

And today at the opening and the notional counter-trends went short on Si.

 

So much for the American money, and with it the European money

https://russian.rt.com/world/news/974689-ssha-zapret-postavka-dollar-rossiya?utm_source=yxnews&utm_medium=desktop

 
prostotrader #:

So much for the American money, and with it the European money

https://russian.rt.com/world/news/974689-ssha-zapret-postavka-dollar-rossiya?utm_source=yxnews&utm_medium=desktop

The third countries are strangely absent.

 
Valeriy Yastremskiy #:

It's strange not to talk about third countries.

Those who are smarter will switch to Yuan...

 
prostotrader #:

Those who are smarter will switch to Yuan...

The yuan. there is a chance of course, but a slim one. the yuan. there is still an addiction, and not an addiction too far away for now. the trend is certainly there... but...

 
Alexey Viktorov #:
I think you should go to kindergarten, to the older group. Maybe you'll be understood in the first grade of primary school...
fi you express
 

In fact, I wonder where it will fall.

3000 or 2000 or 1000



 

Another week off.

https://www.cbr.ru/press/pr/?file=12032022_190912inf.htm

Maybe after the Fed meeting on 16 March the market will open up. I think they wanted to raise rates. I wonder how they will service their debt after the rate hike.
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