ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 114
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WHERE ARE THE VALUES FOR MARGIN REQUIREMENTS?
POSSIBLE to look at on the msk exchange.
You have an option on the screenshot.
the futures are here - https://www.moex.com/ru/derivatives/
You can see all information in the table for each contract. Taking into account the market situation - it may change dramatically. Note the note with 2 **.
Yes I can see that reason, all right, by the logic behind it. Although, of course, it is very scary. But they have a very wide stop, they may overstay. And if they do stop, I think they will lose less than they earned yesterday or today. However, they are different robots. Yesterday-today they worked as counter-trend robots. And now they are trend robots.
And today at the opening and the notional counter-trends went short on Si.
A rumour about how the Stock Market will be traded
https://www.rbc.ru/finances/11/03/2022/622ad12e9a7947b11ed62561?utm_source=ok&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=preview
So much for the American money, and with it the European money
https://russian.rt.com/world/news/974689-ssha-zapret-postavka-dollar-rossiya?utm_source=yxnews&utm_medium=desktop
So much for the American money, and with it the European money
https://russian.rt.com/world/news/974689-ssha-zapret-postavka-dollar-rossiya?utm_source=yxnews&utm_medium=desktop
The third countries are strangely absent.
It's strange not to talk about third countries.
Those who are smarter will switch to Yuan...
Those who are smarter will switch to Yuan...
The yuan. there is a chance of course, but a slim one. the yuan. there is still an addiction, and not an addiction too far away for now. the trend is certainly there... but...
I think you should go to kindergarten, to the older group. Maybe you'll be understood in the first grade of primary school...
In fact, I wonder where it will fall.
3000 or 2000 or 1000
Another week off.
https://www.cbr.ru/press/pr/?file=12032022_190912inf.htmMaybe after the Fed meeting on 16 March the market will open up. I think they wanted to raise rates. I wonder how they will service their debt after the rate hike.