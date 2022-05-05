ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 83
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I'm an investor, I'm stuck shopping. :) I don't want to sell at a loss. And I don't indulge in short selling, I even turned off margin trading in all my accounts. I should have hedged with futures.
If you're an investor, you've chosen the wrong investment strategy.
I have two buddies. One bought Gazprom below RUB 150 and has been living on dividends for years.
And the other one bought over 200 roubles and after 11 years, in 2021, he just got out :)
In any case, an investor should understand that equities, like gold, are a long term investment and
and buying stocks should be done at historical lows in price.
But no one wants to wait, or knows how.
Added
What's good about hedging strategies, is that you are protected from any cataclysms
Turn on the robots and here we go....
Awesome for FOREX and if you trade with your hands, but not so much for robots.
Not much has been done for the derivatives market.
+++
As for the fact that clever people knew everything beforehand. Zhirinovsky in his December speech called February 22nd 4am. And so it happened. And I'm sure he didn't leak secret information but voiced his opinion. Which was not voiced by others who "knew in advance". He, for all his cheerful image, is a very intelligent man.
More than once what he says has come true, no matter how anyone feels about him.
However, I am far from being a fan of this politician, and I have no desire to wash my boots in the Indian Ocean.
If you are an investor, you have chosen the wrong investment strategy.
I have two mates. One bought Gazprom below RUB 150 and has been living off the dividends for years.
And the other bought over 200 roubles and after 11 years, in 2021, he just got out :)
In any case, an investor should understand that equities, like gold, are a long term investment and
and buying stocks should be done at historical lows in price.
But no one wants to wait, or knows how.
Added
What is good about hedging strategies, is that you are protected from any kind of cataclysms
Turn on the robots and here we go....
Damn +++
At zero risk, that's awesome.
If you are an investor, you have chosen the wrong investment strategy.
I have two mates. One bought Gazprom below RUB 150 and has been living off the dividends for years.
And the other bought over 200 roubles and after 11 years, in 2021, he just got out :)
In any case, an investor should understand that equities, like gold, are a long term investment and
and buying stocks should be done at historical lows in price.
But no one wants to wait, or knows how.
Added
What is good about hedging strategies, is that you are protected from any kind of cataclysms
Turn on the robots and here we go....
Is that the result on the chart from the hedges?
Congratulations.
Is that the result on the chart from the hedges?
Congratulations.
It's a hedge.
If you are an investor, you have chosen the wrong investment strategy.
I have two mates. One bought Gazprom below RUB 150 and has been living off the dividends for years.
And the other bought over 200 roubles and after 11 years, in 2021, he just got out :)
In any case, an investor should understand that equities, like gold, are a long term investment and
and buying stocks should be done at historical lows in price.
But no one wants to wait, or knows how.
Added
What is good about hedging strategies, is that you are protected from any kind of cataclysms
Turn on the robots and here we go....
Yes..... Awesome!!! Congrats!!!
Edge 02.03.2022
but in fact I believe earlier
If you are an investor, you have chosen the wrong investment strategy.
I have two mates. One bought Gazprom below RUB 150 and has been living off the dividends for years.
And the other bought over 200 roubles and after 11 years, in 2021, he just got out :)
In any case, an investor should realise that equities, like gold, are a long term investment and
and buying stocks should be done at historical lows in price.
But no one wants to wait, or knows how.
Added
What is good about hedging strategies, is that you are protected from any kind of cataclysms
Turn on the robots and here we go....
My strategy is fine. I had Gazprom bought at 160. Haven't bought any more since then. I have only been in the fund for three years and to buy most of the shares at historical lows you need to have more experience. I know about the term I plan to keep the portfolio at least till my pension, and I will be working 20 years till my pension :).