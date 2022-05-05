ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 69
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intuitively, just looking at the chart, should have bought at 2023, time to bounce, we'll see)
we can FIX our dialogue - and look at 2023 at the start
SELL synergies continue.
Lufthansa to suspend flights to Kiev
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UK Foreign Secretary reports on ban on entry for Russian oligarchs
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Russian Federation undergoes exercise with ballistic missile launches
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Macron cancels SELL signal
The analytics in this thread reminds me of a joke about checking a blinker: "It works, it doesn't work,it works, it doesn't work" )
If you look at the chart, it goes up and down
If you look at the chart, it goes up and down
Yuri, what was that?
Where are we going?
235 ? Or 195?
Or is it hysteria?
Yuri, what was that?
Where are we going?
235 ? Or 195?
Or was it hysteria?
Traitor...