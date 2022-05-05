ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 69

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VVT #:

intuitively, just looking at the chart, should have bought at 2023, time to bounce, we'll see)

we can FIX our dialogue - and look at 2023 at the start

 

SELL synergies continue.


Lufthansa to suspend flights to Kiev

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UK Foreign Secretary reports on ban on entry for Russian oligarchs

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Russian Federation undergoes exercise with ballistic missile launches

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Macron cancels SELL signal

 
The analysis in the thread is reminiscent of the anecdote about checking a blinker: "It works, it doesn't work,it works, it doesn't work" )
 
Yuriy Zaytsev #:


The only way out is to shop around for the whole cutlet and let's see what happens.
P.S. There is no hope for Macron
 
Aleksey Nikolayev #:
The analytics in this thread reminds me of a joke about checking a blinker: "It works, it doesn't work,it works, it doesn't work" )

If you look at the chart, it goes up and down

 
Yuriy Zaytsev #:

If you look at the chart, it goes up and down

Yuri, what was that?


Where are we going?

235 ? Or 195?

Or is it hysteria?

 
The threat of sanctions against major banks.
 
Artyom Trishkin #:

Yuri, what was that?


Where are we going?

235 ? Or 195?

Or was it hysteria?

Of course down, and hard ... Macron tried but couldn't.
I think it's hysteria as well, for apart from Macron's feeble exertions over the weekend there was not a single positive signal upwards.
Let's go
Bend down the bottom of 2022, not sure today but this week we are very likely to lay down on new ground.
The morning charge is to sell. The bears are too strong.
Real fighting bears woke up at 10 and punished the morning bulls.


 
Yuriy Zaytsev #:

Sutra charged to sell. The bears are too strong.

Traitor...

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