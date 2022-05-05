ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 54
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Reminds me of our favourite, Maximki, how much was thrown at him)The network, clearly not in these years.
Sorry, you're hard to understand. And not just in this thread, I noticed it a long time ago.
I have already shown the result of a robot that has been trading for 3 years without change. No super returns, but it can do something.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/387540/page5#comment_27381923
Also no super returns, but it has lots turnover. Trades the Dow, JP and DE indices.
<deleted>.
I'll delete that later or they'll jinx it.
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I was thinking that Buffett isn't that rich because he doesn't know about the existence of MT5 and robots for it.
Send this poor guy a link to download MT5 :)
Also no super returns, but there is turnover in lots. Trades the Dow, JP and DE indices
<deleted>.
I'll delete that later or they'll jinx it.
---
I was thinking that Buffett isn't that rich because he doesn't know about the existence of MT5 and robots for it.
Throw this poor guy a link to download MT5 :)
I think :) He would have discovered FOREX DEALING.
And that if you go away from the daily to the investor timeframes, the 8th EMA is eloquent.
Like in Bykov's famous film "Old Men Fighting".ALL RIGHT, I'M GOING DOWN.
(by the way, the mechanism of opening and closing the candles above or below the 8-th works great in any timeframe)
reminds me of our favourite, Maximki, how much was thrown at him)Networks, clearly not in these years.
Sorry, you're hard to understand. And not just in this thread, I noticed it a long time ago.
So you haven't seen it all, or know it all.
So you haven't seen it all or you don't know it all.
Naturally, I can't make that claim :)
Naturally, I can't lay claim to such a thing :)
I'm the poorest one), so forgive me
Nabiulina's brooches are a topic of discussion as they say if she wears a brooch with a bird on it before the next refinancing rate decision meeting, it will most likely mean the market will go up.
We urgently need a watchman or a security guard we know, they will be the first to see Nabiulina in the morning.
We urgently need a watchman or a security guard they know, they will definitely be the first to see her.
Petrosian ))))
Petrosian ))))
:) I try, but how else to talk about what to talk about here is very dangerous, they can give you a sheet with a broom and turn on the heat of the sauna.