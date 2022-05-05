ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 136
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RTS slightly upwards
RF stock market is going up
p.s.
it is wonderful to stand in a long from the current bottom
Household and professional appliances in Russia may be left without batteries
p.s.
a wonderful signal to go long on norilsk nickel
VTB is fleeing sanctions.
https://www.interfax.ru/business/831785
Rouble and Euro continue to strengthen
USD 85.60 at the moment
it looks like the stopping point is somewhere in the "head".
12% commission for currency purchase is kept
it looks like the stopping point will be right after the big buying commission is cancelled
Forced to delete your fights. Save it all for the ring.
Whose posts got away with it, I apologise. But I have no desire to delete three pages of your fights line by line.
12% commission for currency purchase is kept
it seems that the stopping point will be right after the big buying commission is cancelled
If, in addition to Hungary and Moldova, someone else buys gas for roubles, we will also see 70...
If, apart from Hungary and Moldova, someone else buys gas for roubles, we will see 70...
Is Moldova on the list of unfriendly countries? They are not part of the EU and they are not separately on the list.
Is Moldova on the list of unfriendly countries? They are not part of the EU and they are not separately on the list.
What difference does it make? They are not on the list... The key word is "for roubles".
Naive believers... You have to look ahead, not live in one day...
who cares? They don't come in... The key word is "for roubles".
Well, if they voluntarily expressed a desire, then honour and praise to them. Apparently they are counting on wine supplies for roubles... In that case, it is high time for Turkey to sell tomatoes for roubles and accept MIR cards from tourists...