ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 93
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THE BANK OF RUSSIA INTRODUCES A TEMPORARY BAN FOR BROKERS TO EXECUTE TRANSACTIONS INVOLVING THE SALE OF SECURITIES ON BEHALF OF NON-RESIDENTS FROM 28 FEBRUARY
Not sure if the information is correct!
THE BANK OF RUSSIA INTRODUCES A TEMPORARY BAN FOR BROKERS TO EXECUTE TRANSACTIONS INVOLVING THE SALE OF SECURITIES ON BEHALF OF NON-RESIDENTS FROM 28 FEBRUARY
https://www.rbc.ru/finances/28/02/2022/621bee569a79471b539c09fc
Soon we will nationalise all their assets in Russia.
The Central Bank has banned shorts.
Short selling is forbidden. That is, when you don't own a stock and you borrow it from a broker to sell it speculatively. If you have a stock in your portfolio, you can sell it if you find a buyer. But since 28, non-residents are forbidden to sell any shares at all.
....
Z.I. The Norwegian prime minister said that their state pension fund has already managed to get rid of Russian shares.
https://www.moex.com/n42580/?nt=0
About Moscow Exchange markets on February 28, 2022
In accordance with the decision of the Bank of Russia, trading on the currency and money markets of Moscow Exchange will open at 10:00 a.m. Moscow time on February 28.
There will be no trading or settlement of currency repo transactions on the money market.
The start time of trading on the stock, derivatives and SPFI markets on February 28 will be announced later.
Short selling is forbidden. That is, when you don't own a stock and you borrow it from a broker to sell it speculatively. If you have a stock in your portfolio, you can sell it if you find a buyer. But since 28, non-residents have been forbidden to sell shares at all.
https://www.rbc.ru/finances/28/02/2022/621bee569a79471b539c09fc
Sooner or later we will nationalise all their assets in Russia.
As if that's a good thing... it's a disaster... how can you not understand that...
Well judged, favourably 😁
The new range is pretty much open, as expected.
@Yuriy Zaytsev why didn't you write about the rate increase?
Have to do your job for you 😉
@Yuriy Zaytsev why didn't you write about the rate increase?
Have to do your job for you 😉
Thanks - as long as it's not fake.
just working today, gotta update another release on the job.
p.s.
Central Bank raises key rate to a record 20% per annum at once
Read more on RBC:
p.s.
we had a similar experience in the 9x, so it is pretty clear what will happen, no longer scary.
and there are no loans - but there are some deposits.
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A sharp increase in the key rate, the Central Bank explained, would lead to an equally serious increase in interest rates on deposits at Russian banks, which should compensate depositors for "increased devaluation and inflation risks."
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