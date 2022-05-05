ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 93

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Yuriy Zaytsev #:

Not sure if the information is correct!

THE BANK OF RUSSIA INTRODUCES A TEMPORARY BAN FOR BROKERS TO EXECUTE TRANSACTIONS INVOLVING THE SALE OF SECURITIES ON BEHALF OF NON-RESIDENTS FROM 28 FEBRUARY

TRADING ON THE FX MARKET AND MOSCOW EXCHANGE REPO MARKET WILL OPEN AT 10.00 MOSCOW TIME, WHILE OTHER MARKETS WILL NOT OPEN UNTIL 3.00 P.M.; THE DECISION WILL BE ANNOUNCED AT 13.00 MOSCOW TIME
Right.
 
Yuriy Zaytsev #:

Not sure if the information is correct!

THE BANK OF RUSSIA INTRODUCES A TEMPORARY BAN FOR BROKERS TO EXECUTE TRANSACTIONS INVOLVING THE SALE OF SECURITIES ON BEHALF OF NON-RESIDENTS FROM 28 FEBRUARY

TRADING ON THE FX MARKET AND MOSCOW EXCHANGE REPO MARKET WILL OPEN AT 10:00 MOSCOW TIME; OTHER MARKETS WILL NOT OPEN BEFORE 3:00 P.M.; THE DECISION WILL BE ANNOUNCED AT 13:00 MOSCOW TIME.

https://www.rbc.ru/finances/28/02/2022/621bee569a79471b539c09fc

Soon we will nationalise all their assets in Russia.

ЦБ ввел запрет на продажу иностранцами купленных в России ценных бумаг
  • Маргарита Мордовина
  • www.rbc.ru
ЦБ решил запретить брокерам продавать ценные бумаги, если соответствующие поручения им дали иностранные компании или физические лица. Соответствующее предписание начнет действовать с утра 28 февраля Банк России выпустил предписание, запрещающее российским брокерам продавать ценные бумаги по поручениям иностранных клиентов. Его копия была...
 
"SPB Exchange is now restricting most trading modes, except for RPS and repo with the CC
"СПБ биржа" сегодня ограничивает большинство режимов торгов, кроме РПС и репо с ЦК От IFX
"СПБ биржа" сегодня ограничивает большинство режимов торгов, кроме РПС и репо с ЦК От IFX
  • ru.investing.com
"СПБ биржа" сегодня ограничивает большинство режимов торгов, кроме РПС и репо с ЦК
 
Sergey Gridnev #:
The Central Bank has banned shorts.

Short selling is forbidden. That is, when you don't own a stock and you borrow it from a broker to sell it speculatively. If you have a stock in your portfolio, you can sell it if you find a buyer. But since 28, non-residents are forbidden to sell any shares at all.


....

Z.I. The Norwegian prime minister said that their state pension fund has already managed to get rid of Russian shares.

 

https://www.moex.com/n42580/?nt=0

About Moscow Exchange markets on February 28, 2022

In accordance with the decision of the Bank of Russia, trading on the currency and money markets of Moscow Exchange will open at 10:00 a.m. Moscow time on February 28.

There will be no trading or settlement of currency repo transactions on the money market.

The start time of trading on the stock, derivatives and SPFI markets on February 28 will be announced later.

Московская Биржа - О работе рынков Московской биржи 28 февраля 2022 года
Московская Биржа - О работе рынков Московской биржи 28 февраля 2022 года
  • www.moex.com
Влияем на развитие, создаем будущее. Миссия Группы — способствовать экономическому росту и реструктуризации российской экономики путем расширения возможностей по привлечению капитала для компаний и создания удобной, надежной и прозрачной инвестиционной среды для российских и иностранных инвесторов.
 
Vitalii Ananev #:

Short selling is forbidden. That is, when you don't own a stock and you borrow it from a broker to sell it speculatively. If you have a stock in your portfolio, you can sell it if you find a buyer. But since 28, non-residents have been forbidden to sell shares at all.

Cap, a short is an uncovered sale.
If you sell what you have, it is called closing the long.
 
Vitalii Ananev #:

https://www.rbc.ru/finances/28/02/2022/621bee569a79471b539c09fc

Sooner or later we will nationalise all their assets in Russia.

As if that's a good thing... it's a disaster... how can you not understand that...

 

Well judged, favourably 😁

The new range is pretty much open, as expected.

 

@Yuriy Zaytsev why didn't you write about the rate increase?

Have to do your job for you 😉


 
transcendreamer #:

@Yuriy Zaytsev why didn't you write about the rate increase?

Have to do your job for you 😉


Thanks - as long as it's not fake.

just working today, gotta update another release on the job.

p.s.

Central Bank raises key rate to a record 20% per annum at once


Read more on RBC:

p.s.

we had a similar experience in the 9x, so it is pretty clear what will happen, no longer scary.

and there are no loans - but there are some deposits.

--

A sharp increase in the key rate, the Central Bank explained, would lead to an equally serious increase in interest rates on deposits at Russian banks, which should compensate depositors for "increased devaluation and inflation risks."
--

ЦБ повысил ключевую ставку сразу до рекордных 20% годовых
  • Юлия Кошкина
  • www.rbc.ru
Значение ключевой ставки ЦБ, от которой зависит уровень процентных ставок по депозитам и стоимость кредитов, внепланово увеличено более чем вдвое — с 9,5 до 20%. Новое значение стало абсолютным рекордом Совет директоров Банка России принял решение повысить ключевую ставку c 28 февраля 2022 года с 9,5 до 20% годовых. Необходимость такого...
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