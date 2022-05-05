ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 56
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Exactly.
And a warning that if there is not at least one wordMetaTrader in every post, it will go straight to banning. Allowed in one post at least one mention, and the more - the better.
Ok then :) if the administration allows me to put a link tohttps://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/385255 in every post at MQL5.
As far as I remember MQ wanted to increase interest in MetaTrader 5 MT 5 and MQL5 by dragging its audience towards the 5th terminal.
It is difficult to maintain two projects MT4 and MT5.
Now MT5 has completely overlapped the functionality of MT4 since MetaTrader 5 introduced hedging in addition to netting.
As if MetaTrader 4 remains a rudiment. It's time for the tail to fall off.
not bad news.
"Rosneft expects further growth of gas production at Rospan"Rosneft (MCX:ROSN) expects further growth in gas production at Rospan. "Overall production at the Rospan project has almost doubled in 2021 to 11 billion cubic metres from 6 billion cubic metres. In the near future we are planning to start gas production from the second start-up complex - commissioning works are currently being completed. And, on the whole, the production growth trend will continue in 2022," a company representative said during a teleconference.
"At the end of the year, we expect to produce 17 billion cubic metres of gas at the project, and over 20 billion cubic metres in 2023," he added.
"Overall, this will allow us to continue the upward trend in gas production that we have been experiencing recently. As you can see from the reports, gas production has increased from 62.8 bcm to 64.7 bcm. But if we take out those low-profitable assets that were sold, we will see much more growth - about 8 billion cubic meters of gas increase in 2021," explained the representative of the oil company.
"In 2022, with the further launch of the Rospan project and the launch of the Kharampur project, we expect to increase gas production by about another 10 billion cubic metres. This will enable us to increase substantially the share of gas in our production in the future and reach the level we have set in our new strategy of over 25% of our total hydrocarbon production," he concluded.
p.s.
I am waiting for MetaTrader 5 to be able to receive news from various sources
US stock market closes lower, Dow Jones down 1.43%
p.s.
Waiting for MetaTrader 5 to be able to track indices regardless of Broker
There will probably be some bears on Monday who didn't come out of hibernation on Friday, so I think there will be a lot of good veal steak.
There will probably be some bears on Monday who didn't come out of hibernation on Friday, I think there will be a lot of good veal steak.
Corrected, or there will be another comment.
On Monday there will probably be some bears on the way who did not manage to get out of hibernation on Friday, so I think there will be a lot of good veal steak.
I believe that if suddenly, the ruble will go over 100.
Doesn't it make sense to withdraw rubles now and exchange them for dollars and exchange them again in a couple of weeks and put them on the exchange?
The profit is many times greater. No?
P.S. In MetaTrader 5.
I am guessing that if suddenly, the ruble will go over 100
Doesn't it make sense to withdraw roubles now and exchange them for dollars, and in a couple of weeks exchange them again and put them on the exchange?
The profit is many times greater. No?
When the ruble hits 100, you can sell the USD and when the hotheads cool down and the bears eat steak
When the hotheads cool down and everything goes downhill, they will be able to buy USD again after they have spread the bear skin in the entrance hall.
p.s.
I think that in MetaTrader 5 we will see this on the charts, and it is not certain that in other exchange terminals it will be obvious.
I am guessing that if suddenly, the ruble will go over 100
Doesn't it make sense to withdraw roubles now and exchange them for dollars, and in a couple of weeks exchange them again and put them on the exchange?
The profit is many times greater. No?
P.S. In MetaTrader 5.
Then transfer to currency section, convert and then reverse. But in MT5 this is rarely, if ever, possible, unlike in Quicksilver.
But you can take Si for the whole cutlet.
If you firmly believe.
The rhetoric and news on Business FM and the actions of some airlines so far suggest what was already said on Friday and there is no joy in the announcers' voices.
Thus the assumption is that the USBRUB will continue its upward flight and the stock market looks set to continue its brisk descent.
A bear market is a really cool dynamic, more for the young, the bold, the brazen.
Pensioners, who got used to calm slow growth on a Sunday evening should probably go to the pharmacy for some Corvalol, for perspective - they should sharpen and polish the bull's horns.
And for the young bears rubbing their hands together, prepare on Friday only one favorite position and preheat the grill for veal steaks.
p.s.
Be sure to open Metarader 5 and look at the trends D1 W1 MN1
Tomorrow is the day of love by the way, I thought if a trader orders a restaurant for his beloved, a marbled veal steak would be especially appropriate.
...
Tomorrow is Love's Day, so I thought if the trader ordered a restaurant for his sweetheart, a marbled veal steak would be especially nice.
And that's all in one snout? :)