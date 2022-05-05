ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 137
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.... In that case, Turkey should start selling tomatoes for roubles and accept MIR cards from tourists...
Submit the idea to the government, maybe they will come to an agreement with the Turks :)
Submit the idea to the government, maybe they will come to an agreement with the Turks :)
Not personally telling you.
Does everyone really think the government is dumber than us?
I think it's going to start with Turkey. Tourist season is coming up. They've already lost enough without our tourists.PS: "Tourist", "Turkey"... Is there some kind of linguistic connection?
RTS
790 - 795 is expected to be support
the upside is yet to be seen - resistance around 962 is expected
preliminary resistance around 910
Gazprom took money from Gazprom Capital for some reason beforethe year-endpayroll.
https://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/event.aspx?EventId=MXphwFyL00y-AkhhlDxicBw-B-B&
GOLD-6.22 met strong resistance yesterday at circular 1900 level
Should be up in the morning
Inter RAO has hit the bar amid a board decision to pay a 21-year dividend of RUB 0.23658380041773 per share
https://e-disclosure.ru/portal/event.aspx?EventId=tNCLoKAUPUu3kTlL-CTV5zQ-B-B&
https://www.forbes.ru/finansy/460395-tin-koff-spisal-s-klientov-milliony-rublej-iz-za-obogasenia-na-obmene-valut
Tinkov Bank got screwed, now it's trying to get it all back up. Some cunning people have been able to exchange roubles for dollars via a cross rate to the pound. As it turned out, when the dollar against the rouble was 150 by exchanging the rouble for the pound and then the pound for the dollar, the dollar was worth 88 roubles. All of this was due to errors in the bank's own software, and the bank is now accusing clients of being at fault and getting illegally rich.