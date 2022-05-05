ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 137

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Alexey Viktorov #:

.... In that case, Turkey should start selling tomatoes for roubles and accept MIR cards from tourists...

Submit the idea to the government, maybe they will come to an agreement with the Turks :)

 
prostotrader #:

Submit the idea to the government, maybe they will come to an agreement with the Turks :)

Not personally telling you.

Does everyone really think the government is dumber than us?

I think it's going to start with Turkey. Tourist season is coming up. They've already lost enough without our tourists.

PS: "Tourist", "Turkey"... Is there some kind of linguistic connection?
 
I have been to Turkey and have paid in any currency without any problems.
Rub, eur , usd , lira.
They do not care.

 
https://www.kommersant.ru/doc/5282477
«Интерфакс»: в России разрабатывают закон о делистинге бумаг российских компаний с зарубежных бирж
«Интерфакс»: в России разрабатывают закон о делистинге бумаг российских компаний с зарубежных бирж
  • 2022.03.29
  • Коммерсантъ
  • www.kommersant.ru
Министерство экономического развития России выступило с инициативой провести делистинг депозитарных расписок на ценные бумаги компаний РФ с иностранных бирж с последующей конвертацией в российские ценные бумаги. Об этом сообщает «Интерфакс» со ссылкой на источники. В ведомстве на запрос агентства заявили, что «механизм прорабатывается». Детали...
 

RTS

790 - 795 is expected to be support

the upside is yet to be seen - resistance around 962 is expected

preliminary resistance around 910


 

Gazprom took money from Gazprom Capital for some reason beforethe year-endpayroll.

https://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/event.aspx?EventId=MXphwFyL00y-AkhhlDxicBw-B-B&amp

Интерфакс – Сервер раскрытия информации
  • www.e-disclosure.ru
Сообщение о существенном факте компании
 

GOLD-6.22 met strong resistance yesterday at circular 1900 level

Should be up in the morning

 

Inter RAO has hit the bar amid a board decision to pay a 21-year dividend of RUB 0.23658380041773 per share

https://e-disclosure.ru/portal/event.aspx?EventId=tNCLoKAUPUu3kTlL-CTV5zQ-B-B&amp

Интерфакс – Сервер раскрытия информации
  • e-disclosure.ru
Сообщение о существенном факте компании
 
Russia offers SWIFT an alternative to India for rouble payments

Russia Proposes SWIFT Alternative to India for Ruble Payments
Russia Proposes SWIFT Alternative to India for Ruble Payments
  • 2022.03.30
  • Shruti Srivastava
  • www.bloombergquint.com
India’s government is considering a proposal from Russia to use a system developed by the Russian central bank for bilateral payments, according to people with knowledge of the matter, as the Asian nation seeks to buy oil and weapons from the sanctions-hit country. The plan involves rupee-ruble-denominated payments using Russia’s messaging...
 

https://www.forbes.ru/finansy/460395-tin-koff-spisal-s-klientov-milliony-rublej-iz-za-obogasenia-na-obmene-valut

Tinkov Bank got screwed, now it's trying to get it all back up. Some cunning people have been able to exchange roubles for dollars via a cross rate to the pound. As it turned out, when the dollar against the rouble was 150 by exchanging the rouble for the pound and then the pound for the dollar, the dollar was worth 88 roubles. All of this was due to errors in the bank's own software, and the bank is now accusing clients of being at fault and getting illegally rich.

«Тинькофф» списал с клиентов миллионы рублей из-за «обогащения» на обмене валют
«Тинькофф» списал с клиентов миллионы рублей из-за «обогащения» на обмене валют
  • www.forbes.ru
Со счетов клиентов Тинькофф Банка, которые ранее были заблокированы после проведения операций по конвертации валюты, начали списываться деньги. В результате баланс на части из них оказался отрицательным — у пятерых клиентов, со скриншотами из личных кабинетов которых ознакомился Forbes, минус на счетах составляет от 1 млн до 29 млн рублей...
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