ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 3
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I wonder how they do it. I don't think the IB has made any such claims. Or is it just foreign papers and derivatives? Or is it a kitchen?
here's the list - but they said the list at the weekend might be different -
at the hotline the answer is.
No, the exchanges are not working.
Technically, trading at the weekend will be done through the OTC trading service.
We will be the market maker for these trades, providing indicative quotes, because there are no stock exchange quotes at the weekend.
We will make bids on indicative quotes and the quotes will change based on the client's trading activity.
--
i.e. in this case, the search for a buyer or seller goes on inside the broker!
i have a long time trade with them - and in general i can say that during working hours they put deals on the market - because i have other brokers and i can see my orders on the market.
I mean they honestly put deals in the market during working hours. i even checked on one stock, not only on normal volumes.
I.e. on weekends there will be a kitchen.
I.e. there will be a kitchen at weekends.
And how do you imagine the possibility of a kitchen in the stock market ?
Say i buy APLLE :-) ? won't the broker put it on the market ? won't the data be poisoned in the US ? , the dividend will NOT come :-) ?
and how do you envisage the possibility of a kitchen in the stock market ?
Say i buy APLLE :-) , the broker will not put them on the market ? will not poison US data ? , the dividend will NOT come :-) ?
It says"We act as market maker on these trades" - i.e. it's a game against the casino, not against other players. But of course they will have to withdraw something.
It says"We act as market maker on these deals" - i.e. it's a game against the casino, not against other players. But, of course, they will have to withdraw something.
If the trade survives the weekend, it will be posted to the exchange.
Are you sure?
If a client bought $1 worth of paper from a broker over the weekend and the market opened gaps of $4 on Monday morning, should the broker absorb all of the losses?
Are you sure?
If a client bought $1 worth of paper from a broker over the weekend and the market opened gaps of $4 on Monday morning, should the broker absorb all of the losses?
I don't think Tinkoff will give a lot of volume unless there are counter bids. And small volume skews are built into the risks.
Well, logically...
Are you sure?
If a client bought $1 worth of paper from a broker over the weekend and the market opened gaps of $4 on Monday morning, should the broker take all the losses?
In any case there will be a withdrawal to the market, otherwise there is no way.
(We can't really discuss politics here - but you can't trade without it)
It is a beautiful day, thank you very much to politics and geopolitics for the good entrance.
We already know who is going to get egged, we hope the price goes down.
This is all very good for trading. No matter how cynical and patriotic it may sound - it is very profitable for traders :)