ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 104
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NEFT 118 in the moment
( as far as I understand there are no resource sanctions announced yet - gate valves are not closed)
NEFT 118 in the moment
( as far as I understand, no sanctions on resources have been announced yet - the valves are not closed)
If they are announced and they do not apply to oil, they will fall.
https://www.kommersant.ru/doc/5239689
From my side of the sofa expert :) it seems that those who are buying green paper now will regret it in the end.
No one who is reasonable now buys currency, because it has been bought in advance, on the contrary, they sell it in portions, it has been discussed a hundred times already.
One can only feel sorry for those who are now trying to buy currency.
The new non-market measure shows the degradation of the Russian market because of the isolation and inability to use market measures, and that is bad.
The barrier measure, and specifically for individuals, indicates a strong likelihood that the trading corridor will shift further to the worse side for the rouble, and there are already some sort of moves being tried to break through...
Also, we remember that the budget and privileged groups and exporters benefit greatly from a devaluation of the national currency and should not be surprised afterwards.
Perhaps the crude non-market measures are just to block the panic and will be lifted after a while, otherwise the market will continue to bog down.
This is not the first time the US has signalled to the world by its actions that holding central bank assets in dollars is risky. The funds of any unwanted country can be frozen and even embezzled.
Wrong conclusion again 😉 and it should be obvious that this is a retaliatory sanctions measure by the EU and the US, in response to the unprecedented"peacefulness and kindness" on the part of Russia and not just an arbitrary seizure of assets, no one would just freeze anything, so it hurts international trade primarily for the EU and the US themselves, and when such a heightened "friendship-love-peace" ends, the sanctions will be lifted, but the ruble exchange rate may not return to its previous ranges, and the loss of funds will not be recovered.
There are no hints of confiscatory practices at the moment, no need to mislead people!
Yes, of course theoretically everything may happen, right up to compulsory withdrawal of deposits of citizens, both in foreign currency and in rubles, but it is then another stage, it will be the beginning of the end and collapse and total loss of confidence and mass distress, right now such a scenario is unlikely.
Who knows of course...
3 March, the self-coccupation continues... resting (probably) until March 5...
https://www.moex.com/n44127/?nt=106
https://frankrg.com/61928
This [dramatic situation] has never happened before and the new non-market measures speak in favour of [something that defies any description, any comparison] 😁
3 March, the self-coccupation continues... resting (probably) until March 5...
https://www.moex.com/n44127/?nt=106
https://frankrg.com/61928
This [dramatic situation] has never happened before and the new non-market measures speak in favour of [something that defies any description, any comparison] 😁
Until March 9, it's unlikely that anything will change. And the barrage is an obvious and logical measure in times of stress. Could have put 50% as well))) So far the predictions are nothing to base on, shaky too.... sadness... in my unprofessional opinion)))
it is unlikely that anything will change before 9 March. And the barrage is an obvious and logical measure during stressful periods. They could have put 50%))) So far the forecasts have nothing to fall back on, it's too shaky.... sadness... In my unprofessional opinion)))
On the one hand, in a utilitarian sense this would be strangely even for the good, as it would save anxious citizens from hasty emotional actions, but on the other hand it is a crude cynical patriarchal restriction of this kind, humiliating, above all by its lack of alternative, equating the citizen to an unreasonable biounit, which of course is upsetting and disappointing from the positions of universal liberalism and human spirit freedom from restraint philosophically.. which is to be expected though... 😑
One can assume that the aims of the financial regulator are simply to wait out the acute phase of asset dumping in an attempt to preserve their local market, decoupling it from the global market and start supporting it with the promised purchases from the SWF.
In that case, if it doesn't hit lower levels (I still expect at least 50 for Sberbank) then it will just go straight up and profit, but less than if it dives and then goes up.
There's also the option that nothing will go up at all, ahaha, that would be the trick. 😁😂🤣
I have classic arbitrage, futures versus spot, Polymellal shares transferred to the OTC market.
How will my "negative" shares be calculated when the futures expire?
Will they send them to the OTC market? How will they be recalculated?
Added
I have, in fact, bought shares and sold shares in the same quantity (but so far in futures),
i.e. after 16 days I have 0 shares, the question is how will I be counted?
On the last trading day, the futures were slightly cheaper than the SPOT
I.e. to 8.45% p.a. still a small plus, but we'll see....
I was already going to get the POLY dividend in May at $0.52 per share and they returned it to the stock market, wonders....
Apparently they were 'scared' of the R530,000 profit on the futures :)
On the over-the-counter POLY market on 28 February there were trades at 444 roubles
On the one hand, in a utilitarian sense, this will be strangely even for the good, as it will save anxious citizens from hasty emotional action, but on the other hand it is a crude, cynical patriarchal restriction, humiliating above all by its lack of alternative, equating the citizen with an irrational biounit, which is certainly upsetting and frustrating from the perspective of universal liberalism and human spirit freedom from constraint.. which is to be expected though... 😑
One can assume that the aims of the financial regulator are simply to wait out the acute phase of asset dumping in an attempt to preserve their local market, decoupling it from the global market and start supporting it with the promised purchases from the SWF.
In that case, if it doesn't hit lower levels (I still expect at least 50 for Sberbank) then it will just go straight up and profit, but less than if it dives and then goes up.
There's also the option that nothing will go up at all, ahaha, that would be the trick. 😁😂🤣
You don't even have to assume)))) As long as there is no buy signal there will be no trading. And I think they will also wait (which is essentially correct) to start with higher prices (if there is time of course))) ). Although I may be too optimistic))))
At 50 Sber will not let them sell, it is already a political price level)))
Sber will not let them sell for 50, it's already a political price level)))
Yes, in London ours are already haggling for 1c...
I tried it but it didn't work...
Added
Someone will be a millionaire in 3-4 years,
It's like Bitcoin at its inception, they say that for
15000 bitcoins bought 2 pizzas...
I was about to receive POLY dividends in May at $0.52 per share and they returned them to the stock market, wonders....
Apparently they were 'scared' that the futures would have a R530,000 profit :)
On the over-the-counter POLY market on 28 February there were trades at 444 roubles