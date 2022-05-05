ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 31
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Probably have to figure out what the crash is on first and how critical it is. Probably someone knows something.
https://www.epravda.com.ua/rus/news/2022/02/3/682032/#:~:text=%D0%9C%D0%B0%D1%82%D0%B5%D1%80%D0%B8%D0%BD%D1%81%D0%BA%D0%B0%D1%8F%20%D0%BA%D0%BE%D0%BC%D0%BF%D0%B0%D0%BD%D0%B8%D1%8F%20Facebook%2C%20Meta%2C%20%D0%BD%D0%B0,%D1%87%D0%B5%D1%82%D0%B2%D0%B5%D1%80%D1%82%D1%8B%D0%B9%20%D0%BA%D0%B2%D0%B0%D1%80%D1%82%D0%B0%D0%BB%20%D0%BF%D1%80%D0%BE%D1%88%D0%BB%D0%BE%D0%B3%D0%BE%20%D1%84%D0%B8%D0%BD%D0%B0%D0%BD%D1%81%D0%BE%D0%B2%D0%BE%D0%B3%D0%BE%20%D0%B3%D0%BE%D0%B4%D0%B0.
How about this?
Yep, that's what it looks like with a strong gep down
Probably have to figure out what the crash is on first and how critical it is. Probably someone knows something.
who knows is probably already in the shorts )
Seems about right!
I recall writing on this formation here on the forum before,
and it referred to Novatek. I recommended buying it then.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Bank deposits and bond coupons should be taxed by 13%...
Roman, 2020.03.26 00:32
So look at your chart, there is nothing to predict, don't you see?
Any downgrade now has to be bought, you just have to wait for that downgrade and it will be an ideal entry.
When the media will start to talk about the economic growth, then we will have to close the position )) for the naive buyers.
Here it is the beginning of the trend that cannot be defined here on this forum.
Decided now to see how this signal worked out.
Found this time slot, March 2020.
Let's look at the current time, what happened.
The red line, where I spoke about finding the entrance.
But it is worth saying that at that time there was also a fundamental signal from Novatek.
There was news that Novatek was planning to increase its capacities, to develop new fields in the north.
Sber is kind of a different sector and it is hard to say what the fundamentals are.
But the formation is there and it is on a global level. I think the moment should be seized.
But everyone takes his own risk.
It comes to mind that I have written on this formation here on the forum before,
and it related to Novatek. At that time I recommended buying.
Did you open a warrant then?
Did you open a warrant then?
No, because I left the Russian market a long time ago.
And manual trading, as it were, is no longer interesting.
No, because I left the Russian market a long time ago.
And manual trading doesn't seem to be interesting any more.
Well...
That's the way it's always been.
There you go...
That's the way it always is.
What's the complaint? Or can't we read what robots and other markets are trading.
I don't think this is a discussion about trades, but forecasts, expectations, etc.
Experts: Alibaba shares could move towards $140
Investing.com -Alibaba ADR (NYSE:BABA) shares are down 3.48%, quoted at $122.79 per share as of 16:50 MSK, trading datashow.
The risks of Chinese securities delisting from US exchanges and shifting turnover to Hong Kong increased markedly in the second half of last year. Decent part of negative is already built into quotations. Since December securities work out the support level of $110. They are approaching resistance level of $130, writes BCS Express.
So far this is a consolidation zone for the securities. The 200-day moving average has already been passed. If the securities fix above this level, they may move towards $140, where the mid-term downtrend line passes.
Text prepared by Timur Aliyev
FB saw the news a long time ago - it fell yesterday, not in the portfolio, collapsed thoroughly.
The stock has fallen dramatically, and its performance is good. ---->>> here I'm scratching my head - the idea of going in does not leave me .
I'm scratching my head - the idea to enter does not leave me. Here such news has been published :)
Meta (Facebook) shares collapsed after Zuckerberg named his goat Bitcoin https://eadaily.com/ru/news/2022/02/03/akcii-meta-facebook-ruhnuli-posle-togo-kak-cukerberg-dal-svoemu-kozlu-imya-bitcoin