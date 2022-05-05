ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 37
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Finance Sector SP500 sorting yields 1 year
The MT5 is like a little blind kitten seeing the childish depth of the cup, too bad they chose speed at the expense of informativeness,
I wonder what prevented the option of setting the depth to 20 or even 10 for those who want to have a "wild speed",
and for those who don't need the glass, it can be switched off at an even higher speed.
RTS in the buying zone
Radio FM: RTS index rises (on fundamentals) negotiation field ( Fr <-> Rf ) sigal wonders.
Ihmo: But the RF market, like an obedient younger wife, is supposed to follow the sp500 index
Radio FM: RTS index rises (on fundamentals) negotiation field ( Fr <-> Rf ) sigal wonders.
Ihmo: But the RF market, like an obedient younger wife, is supposed to follow the sp500 index
Now this talk is not a driver at all. The ultimatum is delivered - the ultimatum is rejected. The rest is just idle chatter for now.
The main thing on the market right now is the Fed's behaviour
Now this talk is not a driver at all. The ultimatum is delivered - the ultimatum is rejected. The rest is empty talk for now.
The main thing on the market now is the Fed's behaviour
Perhaps, the above is a picture of an obedient young Oriental wife (not the most important one in the Harem).
The master (* SP500) will wake up and tell you where to go!
Perhaps the above is a picture of an obedient young Oriental wife (not the most important one in the Harem)
The master (* SP500) will wake up and tell you where to go!
The ECB and the Fed hope to deflate the bubble gradually and smoothly.
China thinks the real estate crisis and economic distortions will somehow resolve themselves.
Everyone in the world just prays and believes in a miracle
The ECB and the Fed hope to deflate the bubble gradually and smoothly.
China thinks that the real estate crisis and economic distortions will somehow resolve themselves.
Everyone in the world is just praying and believing in a miracle.
There are numbers to consider.
let's say apple started out at 0.08 cents in the 80's
no matter how you pop the bubble it will never come back to 0.10 cents
again there is such a thing as inflation - and it too will not allow bubbles to burst all the way to the anus
there is no way the price of a burger will ever go back to the price of a 1953 burger
SBER will never be worth 10 kopecks either - no matter how you drain the bubbles.
Technical manipulations of denominations do not count.