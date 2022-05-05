ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 41
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what's particularly cool is seeing who bought where!
WOW!!! SBER BANK and there's even a GREF itself
It's true my deal is on the right :)
But the gist is cool, you can look at what the owners and managers of the companies are doing!
It's good that everything is transparent.
it's pure INSIDE!
cool, well now it's just a question of how quickly it gets here :)))
it's pure INSIDE!
cool, well now it's just a question of how fast it goes :)))) here
take a cold shower first)
they give there on account opening, but they can't give inside.
take a cold shower first)
they give there at the opening of the account, but they can't give an insider.
) already did.
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>>> they give there...
can you be a little clearer about what you mean?
Gref was given ? twice in march 2020 and exactly at the drop ?
) already did
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>>> they give there-->
Can you be a little clearer about what you mean?
Gref was given ? twice in march 2020 and exactly at the fall ?
>>>the marketing giveaway -->isn't interesting.
marketing is gifting... not interested.
Why do you think they don't give when Sber was around 400 ?
Marketing is a gift... it's not interesting.
And Russia's finance ministry was also given 2 trillion, who gave it as a gift?
This is just a share of the state. Go to the website of Sber, there is a list of insiders and the shares are listed.
The rest are just managers - and as they are insiders, their shares and deals are published on all the rules. Worldwide, it's common and normal practice.
What kind of gifts, there are published sales deals, or gifts are taken away?) You are confused.
Why do you think they don't give gifts when Sber was around 400 ?
now sber is giving a lot of gifts too, to promote sbermars********
i recommend it, by the way.I'm sure t-bank, handy, not to take out loans, will do, even though it's flooded with all sorts of *offers* - in its app, as many companies now think, the more sorts of *nothing in the app (for transferring and just checking the balance), the better.
Sber is doing a lot of giveaways now too, to promote Sbermar********
I recommend it by the way.But t-bank, handy, not to take loans, will do, even though it's flooded with all sorts of *offers* of shares - in its app, as many companies now think, the more sorts of *nothing in the app (for transferring and just checking the balance), the better.
Well the deals and shares of insiders are no secret :) - I just like the fact that it's all quite convenient.
It is just convenient when they are visible in an application, not every bank trading software has information in a handy form.
For example in MT5 and Quickquick there is no possibility of selecting securities according to different indicators, let alone all sorts of *-nothing else.
What about all kind of *...-ni in applications --- there is an old and very advanced imported terminal, that also has a list of insiders' deals - the terminal is paid, but it's really very cool.
Do you think those who developed this cutting-edge imported bank trading terminal also think they should stuff more *nies in the application? Or do they think it's important enough to inform about insiders?
If it's convenient for you to google and collect information from all over the web instead of getting it in one place, I don't know, but I guess it has a right to exist too.
--
You're confusing small gifts to bank customers with insider information.
The stocks on that list are not gifts :) They are real transactions and shares of this or that insider.