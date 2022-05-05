ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 48
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Yes maybe. Unfolding thoughts + facts on the chart in detail - what happened back in 2014 ( this is after the unpleasant/unpleasant events of early 2014 - unrelated to what happened in early 2014 ) .
In the short term - the market can go down - shaking scared and anticipating a rate hike - i.e. before the rate is released by the FACT. It has been going down for a few days a bit, well I mean not half a year or a month.
The market had the understanding that the rate will rise and went down to the levels beforehand and flew up on the day of the statement, but not descended.
It turns out that according to this theory, we are facing an upslope tomorrow? If you follow this logic.
After the publication of the rate, which went higher, there is an upward spurt, but not downward.
Tomorrow is the publication of the rate and it will go up, but not as steep as in 2014 - so then the question is down or up?
By the way, analysts often say that if nothing goes anywhere, that the market has already worked out the event in advance.
Honestly, I don't know what you're writing about...
Sber was going down on a rate hike.
After the big rate hike they regained some of the day's decline - a short-term correction for a couple of days. Then they went back down again.
Where's the bounce, what bounce?
What "profit"? What "dividend"?
Tesla Corporation has been unprofitable all its existence, FB's exchange rate has nothing to do with its profits and dividends and the list could go on endlessly
Bubble...
So I'm not talking about a HYIP, I'm talking about "classic" divident securities.
What "profit"? What "dividend"?
Tesla Corporation has been unprofitable all its existence, FB's exchange rate has nothing to do with its profits and dividends and the list could go on endlessly
Bubble...
+++
Elon Musk - and all the insiders - constantly selling their own shares , I don't see any buying
Zuckerberg, constantly selling his own shares no purchases
MSFTP APLE owners and managers the same.
If they were sure of growth they would not sell.
====
SBER bank, insiders are buying only, no bubble, it will go to 400 sooner or later and then closer to 500.
Who so not the owners managers understand the real value.
+++
Elon Musk - and all insiders - constantly selling their own shares, no buying
Zuckerberg, constantly selling his own shares no purchases
MSFTP APLE owners and managers the same.
If they were sure of growth they would not sell.
====
SBER bank, insiders are buying only, no bubble, it will go to 400 sooner or later and then closer to 500.
Who so not the owners managers understand the real value.
Billionaires in the US are getting rid of stocks because of the new tax.
Honestly, I don't know what you're writing about at all...
Sbera quotes were going down on the rate hike.
After the big rate hike, they rebounded from part of the day's decline - a short-term correction for a couple of days. Then they went back down again.
Where's the bounce, what bounce?
What's not clear? I'm trying to make a point here.
Yes, they were going down, but they were going downbefore the publication, not after it.
In fact, it went up on the day of publication.
p.s.
We are NOW, TODAY, the day before publication.
Honestly, I don't know what you're writing about at all...
Sbera quotes were going down on a rate hike.
After the big rate hike, they rebounded from part of the day's decline - a short-term correction for a couple of days. Then they went back down again.
Where's the bounce, what bounce?
Well it doesn't happen instantly.
p.s.
busted the theory? ( that a rate hike lowers the stock market )
Well it's not instantaneous.
And the same pattern ))
Double bottom, exit beyond resistance, pullback and fly north.
Well it doesn't happen instantly.
p.s.
busted the theory ? ( that a rate hike lowers the stock market )
Does the central bank chart show a gradual decline after a sharp rate hike ?
Does the central bank's chart show a gradual rate cut after a sharp rate hike ?
But the market turned around at the high rate and turned upwards - not downwards
So ... money went into the stock market with inertia.
They began to gradually lower interest rates, but the inertia is up and the money has gone into the market.
(and borrowing is not profitable).
--
I will try a simple example -- it may not be very good but it probably captures the essence.
--
I want to buy a car - for 800 thousand ( in those years it was not a bad car ) - I think to take a loan - because there is no cash - but there is say 50% of the car - 400 thousand
I come to the bank after 17.12.2014 (and they say to me, guy, the central bank rate of 17 we give 25-30% per annum - where were you half a year ago?
(I think everyone knows the higher the central bank rate, the steeper the interest on the loan - and not just 1% higher, but a much steeper difference)
I get angry and dirty - I look at the price of Sberbank and see that it has fallen to pieces - I mean inexpensive and I buy a car - I hope to sell the shares and buy a car - I do not take an expensive loan
It turns out that money betting a high rate is probably more active in the market.
I buy 400,000 worth of Sber at 50, sell it a year later at 100 and voila, I have 800, go to the salon and drive the car.
p.s.
Yes, they lower it, but this does not help as loans are expensive all the same.
it turns out it is better to invest in stocks when the Central Bank rate is high and not take a loan
A new record in almost 40 years...
US fund down
-
RF as a serving eastern wife - logically will bounce back too.
p.s.
However, it's a regular little baby bear candlestick, some days are tougher than that without news.