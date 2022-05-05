ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 16

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Yuriy Zaytsev #:

They have also increased the volume to China and Asia - so it's easy to compensate, also security, diversification.

Look at the data on SS capacity and how much it actually pumps per year.

And then read this

Китай поставил уже третий подряд рекорд по импорту СПГ
  • neftegaz.ru
Китай покупает газ у России (Газпром﻿), Туркменистана, Узбекистана, Казахстана и Мьянмы.
 
Yuriy Zaytsev #:

US authorities cannot help Europe reduce gas prices

Statement from the US State Department

И?

 
Dmytryi Nazarchuk #:

И?

well that's kind of a statement from the state department, i don't have much of a comment on that, you should probably ask them.

p.s.

I could maybe comment that I only look at politics through the prism of economics

 

Grandpa Joe said something and the market went.

 
It will stagger, but it will settle down. The Chinese direction does not involve a heavy curtain. The very period to this direction is fraught, but it is inevitable; the risks of change are always greater than the risks of stability. Campaigns that disagree with the direction, or whose leadership does not agree, are particularly at risk.)
 

not really agreed - kind of agreed on the next meeting

the market was slightly offended - by a few pips, the candle on the M1 was too small :-)

then became happy

 

The state of the RTS shows a fall, if not stopped, then at least slowed down.

and in general, when you look at the chart - you see much steeper candles - in general it's business as usual.

.

 
and how the technology sector crashed (with the Anglo-Saxons)..... now the question is how to live on and when to buy it back
 
transcendreamer #:
and the tech sector has taken a hit (with the Anglo-Saxons)..... now the question is how to live on and when to buy it back

Buying out before a Fed meeting at which they may decide to raise rates urgently?

Good for you.....

 
transcendreamer #:
the tech sector has crashed (with the Brits) ..... now the question is how to live and when to buy it out.

this is another gift

if you do not want to buy APPLE MSFT at any point - you do not even need to look at the chart - well, this is a joke on the one hand of course

but it's 99% true.

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