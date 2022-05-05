ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 16
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
They have also increased the volume to China and Asia - so it's easy to compensate, also security, diversification.
Look at the data on SS capacity and how much it actually pumps per year.
And then read this
US authorities cannot help Europe reduce gas prices
Statement from the US State Department
И?
И?
well that's kind of a statement from the state department, i don't have much of a comment on that, you should probably ask them.
p.s.
I could maybe comment that I only look at politics through the prism of economics
Grandpa Joe said something and the market went.
not really agreed - kind of agreed on the next meeting
the market was slightly offended - by a few pips, the candle on the M1 was too small :-)
then became happy
The state of the RTS shows a fall, if not stopped, then at least slowed down.
and in general, when you look at the chart - you see much steeper candles - in general it's business as usual.
.
and the tech sector has taken a hit (with the Anglo-Saxons)..... now the question is how to live on and when to buy it back
Buying out before a Fed meeting at which they may decide to raise rates urgently?
Good for you.....
the tech sector has crashed (with the Brits) ..... now the question is how to live and when to buy it out.
this is another gift
if you do not want to buy APPLE MSFT at any point - you do not even need to look at the chart - well, this is a joke on the one hand of course
but it's 99% true.