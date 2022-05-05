ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 100

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Nickel , so far some ridiculously childish 24000, perhaps this price will be forgotten for many years, and will be some kind of pipe dream.

 
Yuriy Zaytsev #:

By then [] the fireplace will probably only be warm on holidays.

It depends on where you'll be. In 2000 in Spain, our house was never lit during the winter. I slept in a pair of jumpers and trousers.

 
Edgar Akhmadeev #:

It depends on where you are. In 2000 in Spain, our house didn't light up once during the winter. I slept in a pair of jumpers and trousers.

Oooh, in 2000 I remember well having to open the windows in freezing winters because the heating was very good. It hasn't been cold since then, though.

 
https://www.profinance.ru/news/2022/03/01/c56k-rossiya-stala-neprigodnoj-dlya-investitsij-bloomberg.html
Россия стала непригодной для инвестиций — Bloomberg
Россия стала непригодной для инвестиций — Bloomberg
  • 2022.03.01
  • Profinance.Ru
  • www.profinance.ru
Фонды акций, ориентированные на Россию, упали на 23% за последнюю неделю. 13 миллиардов долларов акций, находящихся под санкциями, принадлежащих фондам США и Европы
 

The scariest sanction.https://www.rbc.ru/business/01/03/2022/621e86f69a794730620b1cc1

How will we live without iPhones now :)

Here's morehttps://www.rbc.ru/finances/01/03/2022/62188e1a9a794788ebdf8faa

In light of this news, is it wise to download updates for android and use trading and mobile banking apps of the banks hit by the sanctions? I don't want Google to throw up any tricks, do I?

 
Vitalii Ananev #:

The scariest sanction.https://www.rbc.ru/business/01/03/2022/621e86f69a794730620b1cc1

How will we live without iPhones now : )

Here's morehttps://www.rbc.ru/finances/01/03/2022/62188e1a9a794788ebdf8faa

In light of this news, is it wise to download updates for android and use trading and mobile banking apps of the banks hit by the sanctions? I don't want Google to play a trick on me.

Very good but very expensive products, with alternatives available, are totally irrelevant to mass consumption.

 

9pm and the Central Bank says nothing about trading today...

Added

The Otkryvashka website says:

* There will be no trading on the Moscow Exchange stock market on March 2, 2022. *

Nothing is said about the derivatives market...

 

Just now, BUSINESS FM

interest rate increase on foreign currency deposits to 8%

 

Business FM

prostotrader Moscow Exchange stock market on March 2, 2022. *

Nothing is said about the derivatives market...

most likely the same

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