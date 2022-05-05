ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 105

New comment
 
diman1982 #:
Thinking of buying polymetal without a hedge when given one.

Should have spoken yesterday when my Poli was in the OTC market...

 
The Bank of Russia on 4 March will reduce the commission on currency purchases at the exchange from 30% to 12% for individuals, the Central Bank said in a statement. For legal entities the commission will be 12% of the transaction amount.

Read more on RBC:
https://www.rbc.ru/finances/04/03/2022/62219e019a7947ee00762df8
 
I wonder where Surgutneftegaz keeps its dollar cushion?
 
Moscow Exchange will not trade in all sections from 5-8 March

Read more on RBC:
https://quote.rbc.ru/news/article/6221bf449a7947fc06a22093
[Deleted]  
Yuriy Zaytsev #:

04 Mar, 14:04

JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs start buying fallen bonds of Gazprom and Russian Railways

and we're still not .... :(
 

Dollar lovers, another wake-up call.

http://kremlin.ru/acts/news/67912

To make a long story short, we will pay our debts in rubles.

 
Vitalii Ananev #:

Dollar lovers, another wake-up call.

http://kremlin.ru/acts/news/67912

In short and to the point, the debts will be paid in roubles.

I don't think there is much joy in this decree. It seems to me that Putin has been tricked again, as he was told about the SRO decree.

So they opened ruble accounts, so they got paid in rubles... And then what? They will buy up notes and transfer them home? Consequently, the demand for banknotes will increase and their exchange rate will go up.

Or did I misunderstand something?

 
Alexey Viktorov #:

I don't think there is much excitement in this decree. It seems to me that Putin has been tricked again, as he was told about the SRO decree.

So they opened ruble accounts, so they received money in rubles... And then what? They will buy up notes and transfer them home? Consequently, the demand for banknotes will increase and their exchange rate will go up.

Or did I misunderstand something?

I guess that now those who owe foreigners do not need to buy dollars to repay their debts. I think that dividends may also be paid to foreigners in rubles. And what they will do with the ruble is their business. They are simply confronted with the fact that they can either receive dividends in rubles or not at all. The accounts opened for them will be used to receive payments on their obligations, and we will control all the activity on these accounts. We will not need SWIFT at all.

 
Vitalii Ananev #:

I understand that now those who owe foreigners do not need to buy dollars to settle their debts. I think that dividends can also be paid to foreigners in roubles. And what they will do with the ruble is their business. They are simply confronted with the fact that they can either receive dividends in rubles or not at all. The accounts to which they receive payments on their obligations will be opened in our country, i.e. we will control all the activity on these accounts. We will not need SWIFT at all.

There are probably some positive aspects to this, but not all the dangers are taken into account, I think.

1...9899100101102103104105106107108109110111112...177
New comment