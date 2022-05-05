ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 105
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Thinking of buying polymetal without a hedge when given one.
Should have spoken yesterday when my Poli was in the OTC market...
Read more on RBC:
https://www.rbc.ru/finances/04/03/2022/62219e019a7947ee00762df8
Read more on RBC:
https://quote.rbc.ru/news/article/6221bf449a7947fc06a22093
04 Mar, 14:04
JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs start buying fallen bonds of Gazprom and Russian Railways
04 Mar, 14:04
JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs start buying fallen bonds of Gazprom and Russian Railways
Dollar lovers, another wake-up call.
http://kremlin.ru/acts/news/67912
To make a long story short, we will pay our debts in rubles.
Dollar lovers, another wake-up call.
http://kremlin.ru/acts/news/67912
In short and to the point, the debts will be paid in roubles.
I don't think there is much joy in this decree. It seems to me that Putin has been tricked again, as he was told about the SRO decree.
So they opened ruble accounts, so they got paid in rubles... And then what? They will buy up notes and transfer them home? Consequently, the demand for banknotes will increase and their exchange rate will go up.
Or did I misunderstand something?
I don't think there is much excitement in this decree. It seems to me that Putin has been tricked again, as he was told about the SRO decree.
So they opened ruble accounts, so they received money in rubles... And then what? They will buy up notes and transfer them home? Consequently, the demand for banknotes will increase and their exchange rate will go up.
Or did I misunderstand something?
I guess that now those who owe foreigners do not need to buy dollars to repay their debts. I think that dividends may also be paid to foreigners in rubles. And what they will do with the ruble is their business. They are simply confronted with the fact that they can either receive dividends in rubles or not at all. The accounts opened for them will be used to receive payments on their obligations, and we will control all the activity on these accounts. We will not need SWIFT at all.
I understand that now those who owe foreigners do not need to buy dollars to settle their debts. I think that dividends can also be paid to foreigners in roubles. And what they will do with the ruble is their business. They are simply confronted with the fact that they can either receive dividends in rubles or not at all. The accounts to which they receive payments on their obligations will be opened in our country, i.e. we will control all the activity on these accounts. We will not need SWIFT at all.
There are probably some positive aspects to this, but not all the dangers are taken into account, I think.