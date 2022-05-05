ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 6

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First, no one has cancelled the dividends at 10% for Sberbank. All this talk about war is for the feeble-minded, first, the Russian elite have mistresses, wives and children living in NATO countries, and real estate is expensive. No one will shoot at their own.
Secondly, foreign investors do not see a 10% dividend in their shares and it is very delicious to get 10% off, so it will bounce anyway, they are calculating guys and will soon start to go in if they have not already started.
 

RTS falling so far

 

Please share your ideas on the MSTF:

Horizontal lines are put through in 5%.

 
Vladimir Karputov #:

Please share your ideas on the MSTF:

Horizontal lines are drawn in 5% increments.

I buy it only on drawdowns. My humble opinion, it is in the buy zone, but it should not go in slowly.

We trade only with our own money and no leverage.

On this stock I never go short, I tried it only once in my life, I got hit by a close stop.

Itis pleasant to look at it like this, when I want to sell something, I should use such visualization, it helps a lot.

I do not want to sell on this chart either


 

RTS D1

From the bottom of the 2020 crisis, there is still room to fall.


 

I sold USD at 76.095 and bought SBER in Rubles

I may be early, if USDRUB goes higher I will sell a little bit more.

 
Yuriy Zaytsev #:

I sold USD at 76.095 and bought SBER in Rubles

If USDRUB is going to go higher I will sell some more.

After the Olympics will be a bit higher.

 
Vladimir Karputov #:

Please share your ideas on the MSTF:

Horizontal lines are put through 5%.

1. This is the first time I have learned what MSTF is. Better explain it, imho.

2. I would get rid of it if the losses are small, otherwise see for yourself.

 
prostotrader #:

After the Olympics there will be a slight increase.

Probably. I had to change something in my portfolio and I needed rubles.) I just sold some USD and got some rubles, I did not sell them as a meat basket.
They are promising that if things go bad the ruble will fall by around 20%
Why do you think so after the Olympics?
 
Алексей Тарабанов #:

1. First learned what MSTF is for the first time. Better to explain, imho.

2. I would get rid of it if the losses are small, otherwise, see for yourself.

Well, the man made a mistake - ( I call it a fighter's arm tired of stabbing )

You'll never see such battles! Banners carried like shadows,


In the smoke the fire gleamed,
Bullet sounded, buckshot screeched,
Fighters hand poked tired,
And the balls flew throughx


In myAlpari, I would buy (within my funds of course) not in croquettes, but in small portions. If the portfolio has 60 shares or 70, then a share in proportion to the portfolio of 1:70 1:60 will not destroy the portfolio.

Especially msft , or a stock like apple
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