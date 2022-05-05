ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 6
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RTS falling so far
Please share your ideas on the MSTF:
Horizontal lines are put through in 5%.
Please share your ideas on the MSTF:
Horizontal lines are drawn in 5% increments.
I buy it only on drawdowns. My humble opinion, it is in the buy zone, but it should not go in slowly.
We trade only with our own money and no leverage.
On this stock I never go short, I tried it only once in my life, I got hit by a close stop.
Itis pleasant to look at it like this, when I want to sell something, I should use such visualization, it helps a lot.
I do not want to sell on this chart either
RTS D1
From the bottom of the 2020 crisis, there is still room to fall.
I sold USD at 76.095 and bought SBER in Rubles
I may be early, if USDRUB goes higher I will sell a little bit more.
I sold USD at 76.095 and bought SBER in Rubles
If USDRUB is going to go higher I will sell some more.
After the Olympics will be a bit higher.
Please share your ideas on the MSTF:
Horizontal lines are put through 5%.
1. This is the first time I have learned what MSTF is. Better explain it, imho.
2. I would get rid of it if the losses are small, otherwise see for yourself.
After the Olympics there will be a slight increase.
1. First learned what MSTF is for the first time. Better to explain, imho.
2. I would get rid of it if the losses are small, otherwise, see for yourself.
Well, the man made a mistake - ( I call it a fighter's arm tired of stabbing )
You'll never see such battles! Banners carried like shadows,
In the smoke the fire gleamed,
Bullet sounded, buckshot screeched,
Fighters hand poked tired,
And the balls flew throughx
In myAlpari, I would buy (within my funds of course) not in croquettes, but in small portions. If the portfolio has 60 shares or 70, then a share in proportion to the portfolio of 1:70 1:60 will not destroy the portfolio.Especially msft , or a stock like apple