ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 51
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You want to talk about the Russian Foreign Ministry's knowledge of geography and international law?
Oh no :-) Not that one. Had another laugh yesterday, I'm afraid I might choke on it a second time) drinking my morning coffee.
( but maybe Lizz Tran has a better grasp of maths than the Midlands pranksters )
Better talk about the beauty that's been on the horizon this morning, the Russian stock market is already getting ready to announce a rate hike!
early this morning turned over all the positions on the fw
♪ became a cheeky bear ♪
early this morning turned over all the foo positions
Became a cheeky bear
My robots have settled down and are still waiting.
My robots have settled down and are still waiting.
were in the long from yesterday ?
were in the long from yesterday?
Yes. Some of it closed last night, some of it today.
Ashinskiy Metallurgical Plant does not give a damn about the Central Bank rate (today it is lighting up the RF fund)
US inflation statistics shock everyone, including the Fed
It looks like the US has decided to challenge not only the Russian Federation but also Turkey, which is second to none in terms of inflation. As the saying goes, if you're ahead of the planet, you're ahead of everything.
Just kidding, of course. It is impossible to overtake Turkey. But the Russian Federation is... realistic.
Does it mean the probability of migration from mainland North America across the two oceans in two parallel streams to prosperous Russia?
Everything is fine at Ashinskiy Metallurgical Plant and apparently there will soon be a labour shortage.
The bear market is more dynamic.
You enter and after an hour, two, three, four or a day there is so much chocolate that it can blow your mind.
The bull market on the fund is more suitable for retirees.
The bear market is for young brazen young guys and girls.
Nabiulina is wearing a brooch with a scale on it!
Where the hell would I find someone I know who could be in the bright corridor of the Central Bank in the morning to see what kind of brooch Nabiulina is wearing nowadays?
And immediately telegraph or watsap the insider.
p.s.
Nabiulina's brooch symbolises balance in monetary policy, why touch the rate then?
Perhaps this signal should be taken as a recommendation to citizens
to carry scales when they go to the market and weigh the goods they sell.
bearish signals on the fundamentals are alarming.
The strongest signal that no brooch can override, the US has decided and is already convinced that the "company" is about to start
p.s.
A timid bullish hope
If it becomes clear on Monday that a march towards the barracks is planned, it will bounce back higher.
p.s.
bearish signal
Diplomats could not agree, defence ministers did.
p.s.
48 hours have been given until Monday.