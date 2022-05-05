ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 45
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Decided to do some intraday work today, FB stock was the most discussed on the forums today, C share 08.02.2022 had the highest Imbalances of 1,456,282 Buy volume
++
i will also show trades
there is a small account for 200t especially for fx...
1 Today we work strictly on buy with fixing, only in the direction of the trend.
2 the rules for determining the BUY trend is quite simple D1 candles should break and close above EMA8 , but fundamentals may break the rule.
3 in the evening in the cache
(nice thing about the fund - the broker does not work against me - if I lose something I leave to real market participants - for that I am ready to pay 13%, but I can save with IMS, although I would wait 3 years - if I need to buy a car, that would be great)
Russian stock market ends trading up 2.5-3%
The Russian stock market closed with a2.5-3%increase in the MICEX andRTSindices,thanks to lower geopolitical risks as well as positive dynamics on external stock exch anges.
Stock markets in the Asia-Pacific region (APR) rose in Wednesday's trading, following the US stock indices. Europe (FTSE,CAC 40,DAX gained 0.7-1.7%). US stock indices are rising at the start of trading on Wednesday, with investors assessing numerous corporate reports.
Oil prices rose again on Wednesday evening after the release of data from the U.S. Department of Energy on the weekly dynamics of the energy resource stocks in the country. The data showed that oil inventories in the United States declined by 4.76 million barrels to 410.39 million barrels in the week ended February 4.
The Moscow Exchange Index rose 2.46% to 3,638.93 points as of 6:50 pm Moscow time.
The RTS index rose 3.06% to 1,534.82 points.
Wall Street indexes rise as US government bond rally slows
(Reuters) - Major Wall Street indices climbed on Wednesday along with growth stocks as the rally in Treasury yields paused and investors calmed after upbeat company reports and signs of easing tensions around Ukraine.
US10-year treasury bond yields rebounded from multi-year highs reached during the previous session, helping to stabilise sentiment in global markets. [US/]
Investors await Thursday's consumer price index release to understand the Federal Reserve's plans for raising interest rates: last week's unexpectedly strong jobs report raised fears of more aggressive action by the central bank. January US inflation is forecast to be at its highest level in four decades at 7.3%.
TheDow Jones index was up 0.86% to 35,766.93 points by 18:38 MSK, theS&P 500 index was up 1.24% to 4,577.42 points and the Nasdaq was up 1.45% to 14,400.73 points.
"We will probably know for sure by Friday whether there is a rebound after too much of a sell-off or whether January was a random deviation and a rally awaits us for the rest of the first quarter," said Paul Nolte of Chicago-based Kingsview Asset Management.
Shares ofChipotle Mexican Grill Inc(NYSE:CMG) jumped 7.4% after reporting better-than-expected earnings and sales. Paper in another restaurant company - owner KFC Yum Brands Inc - rose 3.8% after strong quarterly results.
(Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bangalore. Translated by Anna Bakhtina. Editor Anna Kozlova)
Gold in tight range - inflation risks keep investors tight
(Reuters)- Gold prices were little moved on Wednesday as falling U.S. Treasury bond yields ahead of U.S. inflation data kept investors on edge.
The spot gold price rose 0.06% to $1,826.66 a troy ounce by 2:06 p.m. MSC.
The spot price of bullion is trying to retest the $1.830 resistance level, which it has never been able to overcome since July 2021, said Extinity's Han Tan.
"Prices will also face the impact of Thursday's US inflation data release, with new evidence of continued inflationary pressures that could force the Fed to take a more aggressive stance, which could weaken the precious metal's appeal."
While high inflation figures are expected to strengthen gold's position as an inflation hedge, rising US rates will increase its opportunity cost as a non-interest earning asset.
"It's a bit of a mixed bag for gold prices as on the one hand the dollar has strengthened slightly and on the other hand bond markets are recovering slightly from losses over the past couple of days," said Quantitative Commodity Research analyst Peter Fertig.
Palladium rose 0.49% to $2,258.23 an ounce andsilver added 0.1% to $23.2 an ounce.Platinum rose 0.36% to $1.036.
(Swati Verma and Seher Darin in Bangalore. Translated by Elizaveta Zhuravleva. Editor Anna Kozlova)
Noticed that Zuckerberg is actively dumping his stock in small portions ( Owners smell themselves that everything is overheated )
Today we are seeing an uptick.
morning nap :)
woke up, set the settlement level - two trades inside the day - the last one (assembled from several entries) picked up all the movement of the day
morning nap :)
woke up , set the settlement level - two trades inside the day - the last one ( assembled from several entries) picked up all the movement for the day
Great trading day !!!
Great trading day !!!
Thanks , your trades watch they're classier :)
morning nap :)
i woke up, i set the level - i got two trades inside the day, the last one (made from several entries) has raised the whole day's movement
great! i'm using the system waiting for a pullback :-) without a foundation on wtb futures: