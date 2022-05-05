ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 66
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Developing this topic in the direction of quantitative research, rather than simply rehashing political news, it would be interesting to consider the concept of several likely levels/gradients and generally approaches to assessing these levels/gradients, maybe someone will offer some original ideas on how to estimate three sigmas for a downward deviation in current conditions, well, it is clear that you can just stretch the grid almost to zero and discipline, sitting flat, to buy at levels, but perhaps there are other more sophisticated approaches?
It all depends on the nuances of the political situation - how far, how deep, how bloody. To what extent the bickering in the UN Security Council will lead. One thing that is clear is that shaking the Rosaktorians back and forth will be very bracing.
You and Akhmadeev should go to the Humour thread. Well, what's in it for you - you're a total 0....
Thecapitalisation of the Moscow Exchange 'sRussian equities market in the Main Market sector fell by 2.43% to RUB5,557.540bn as of February 18.
The capitalisation of the Russian stock market, calculated on the basis of weighted average prices on the Moscow Exchange in the Main Market sector, stood at RUB5,557.540bn on Friday, down by RUB1,460.022bn, or 2.43% from the close of the previous trading day.
On Monday it will turn out to be the same as it was and Russian stocks are up !
Sergei, do you think it's time?
Oh I do not know. What if Kemska township repeats the scenario of August 2008?
Because then the cowboys will take out the economic tomahawk
And everything will go down for a long time.
Gentlemen capitalists, it is no secret that one should always have a reserve in case they give even better prices to buy (not to buy too much at once and too early) and probably most of us here in our undoubtedly noble impulses probably crave military conflict and sanctions actions to buy quality issuers on dips, it is quite understandable, but the levels of buying and volume distribution (buying progression) obviously depend on the assessment of the depth of the maximum drop, so it would be interesting to know your opinion on p
Taking this topic into the direction of quantitative research, rather than just political news, it would be interesting to consider the concept of several likely levels/gradients and generally approaches to estimate these levels/gradients, maybe someone will suggest some original ideas on how to estimate three sigmas to deviate down in the current conditions, it is clear that you can just stretch the grid almost to zero and discipline, sitting flat, buy at levels, but maybe there are other more sophisticated approaches?
There are three developments in politics, favourable, unfavourable, critical. In the critical one there is a 2x deterioration, further on the forecast is useless. I agree with them, either withstand a fall of half or not maintain unity. Incom real estate is a good example))) And how many frames created. World ashes.....
Gentlemen capitalists, it is no secret that one should always have a reserve in case they give even better prices to buy (not to buy too much at once and too early) and probably most of us here in our undoubtedly noble impulses probably crave military conflict and sanctions actions to buy quality issuers on dips, it is quite understandable, but the levels of buying and volume distribution (buying progression) obviously depend on the depth of the maximum drop, so it would be interesting to know your opinion on p
Taking this topic in the direction of quantitative research, rather than just political news, it would be interesting to consider the concept of several likely levels/gradients and generally approaches to estimate these levels/gradients, maybe someone will suggest some original ideas on how to estimate three sigmas for a deviation down in the current conditions, it is clear that you can just stretch the grid almost to zero and discipline, sitting flat, to buy at levels, but maybe there are other more sophisticated approaches?
Perhaps some regression models could be devised for risk. As predictors - e.g. credit ratings and their increments for the country and large corporations.
It's probably all worked out a long time ago and who better than an analyst to know about such things)
Gentlemen capitalists, it is no secret that one should always have a reserve in case they give even better prices to buy (not to buy too much at once and too early) and probably most of us here in our undoubtedly noble impulses probably crave military conflict and sanctions actions to buy quality issuers on dips, it is quite understandable, but the levels of buying and volume distribution (buying progression) obviously depend on the depth of the maximum drop, so it would be interesting to know your opinion on p
If we move the subject in the direction of quantitative research and not just chattering political news, it would be interesting to discuss the concept of several likely levels/gradients and approaches to estimate these levels/gradients, maybe someone will suggest some original ideas about estimating three sigmas for a deviation downwards in the current conditions.
If you look at weeks and months the priority is to sell, and the reversal took place in October 2021, before the geopolitics.
If we look at this situation on a higher timeframe, then it's better to look for intraday entry on the sell
And for the investor, the dream of everyone is to buy on goo and stay there for two or three years, and sometimes even more - but then it's nice to take a very dividend-y security.
And it's not easy for bulls investors now, unlike the happy professional speculative brazen and impudent bears.
W1 candles break off and close under the 8th EMA
We could probably come up with some regression models for risk. As predictors - e.g. credit ratings and their increments for the country and large corporations.
It's probably all worked out a long time ago and who better than an analyst to know about such things).
Reasonableness criteria are inherently complicated) Linear indicators external and internal with feedback and not one.... complicated.
The US says the sanctions being prepared by the US and its allies will not affect Russia's energy export capabilities. But will cut Russia off from global capital and technology markets. But cutting Russia off from SWIFT will probably not feature in the US sanctions package. Biden: "The cost will be enormous."
Was the Earth still round at the end of the 80s or was it already flat?