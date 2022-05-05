ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 165
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DOWN SHARPLY IN THE MORNING!
I am in shorts on futures and continue to take profits.
Only shorts so far and it's not at all clear to what point.
I have no idea what kind of positive news may unfold this morning.
I can't even imagine what positive news can turn the market around yet, considering that "even nails".
And what is their motivation?
My personal layman's opinion is that now is not the best time to start a business.
I don't think it's the right time either.
the main motivation is to free the market
There is a feeling that oil at 200 - 150 is no longer a fantasy
Oil and gold futures are definitely a buy
Oil futures reached the 110 area touched 109.78 but on Monday it looks like there will be a slight gap to 111
with a very good chance of a 120 and then maybe a 130.
Natural gas continues to renew the next highs.
p.s.
Judging by the oil and gas chart, it is very logical not to arrange an energy embargo, at least for purely economic purposes and common sense.
Oil/Gas traders are clearly very well informed.
Nothing personal, just that the price understands better than anyone else what is going on.
The old marked up chart.
Wasn't expecting a 7 already in April, 8 doesn't seem ridiculous anymore.
At this rate there is a chance of reaching 10 by summer
"ALROSA suspends publication of quarterly results
Read more on RBC:
What do you think of Severstal?
How many bourgeois are stuck in it? The board of directors decided not to pay dividends. They explain it by the fact that not all investors can get them. Their website says Mordashov owns 77%. Does he not need the money? Or the bourgeois will seize the money as soon as he gets it because he is under sanctions. Maybe that is why he does not want to pay divas. I do not understand, one can open an account in Russia in rubles and transfer the dividends there. Or maybe Mordashov is no longer a Russian, and he lives in London, as our oligarchs like to do.