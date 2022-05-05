ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 165

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DOWN SHARPLY IN THE MORNING!

I am in shorts on futures and continue to take profits.

Only shorts so far and it's not at all clear to what point.

I have no idea what kind of positive news may unfold this morning.

I can't even imagine what positive news can turn the market around yet, considering that "even nails".

 
PapaYozh #:

And what is their motivation?

My personal layman's opinion is that now is not the best time to start a business.

I don't think it's the right time either.

the main motivation is to free the market

 

There is a feeling that oil at 200 - 150 is no longer a fantasy

Oil and gold futures are definitely a buy

 
There was a glitch in MT-5 before 10-40 on the Stock!
 

Oil futures reached the 110 area touched 109.78 but on Monday it looks like there will be a slight gap to 111

with a very good chance of a 120 and then maybe a 130.


Natural gas continues to renew the next highs.


p.s.

Judging by the oil and gas chart, it is very logical not to arrange an energy embargo, at least for purely economic purposes and common sense.

Oil/Gas traders are clearly very well informed.

Nothing personal, just that the price understands better than anyone else what is going on.

 
today, 06:20
В США признали невозможность устроить России энергетическое эмбарго
В США признали невозможность устроить России энергетическое эмбарго
  • votes: 96
  • 2022.04.16
  • Россия
  • 1prime.ru
МОСКВА, 16 апр — ПРАЙМ. США, Великобритания и Евросоюз ввели беспрецедентные в истории санкции против энергетического сектора России в надежде остановить ее действия в отношении Украины, однако, несмотря на эти шаги, Россия продает больше нефти и газа, чем до начала событий, пишет Business Insider.  Издание ссылается на данные Минфина России...
 

The old marked up chart.

Wasn't expecting a 7 already in April, 8 doesn't seem ridiculous anymore.

At this rate there is a chance of reaching 10 by summer


 

"ALROSA suspends publication of quarterly results

"АЛРОСА" приостанавливает публикацию квартальных результатов От IFX
"АЛРОСА" приостанавливает публикацию квартальных результатов От IFX
  • ru.investing.com
"АЛРОСА" приостанавливает публикацию квартальных результатов
 
"Gazprom says gas exports to non-CIS countries are down

Read more on RBC:
«Газпром» сообщил о снижении экспорта газа в страны дальнего зарубежья
«Газпром» сообщил о снижении экспорта газа в страны дальнего зарубежья
  • 2022.04.16
  • Татьяна Стекольникова
  • www.rbc.ru
За три месяца текущего года объем поставок российского газа в дальнее зарубежье снизился до 44,6 млрд куб. м. Это на 26,4% меньше, чем за тот же период 2021 года С начала января по 15 апреля 2022 года «Газпром» снизил экспорт газа в страны дальнего зарубежья на 26,4% (на 16 млрд куб. м) по сравнению с аналогичным периодом прошлого года, до 44,6...
 

What do you think of Severstal?

How many bourgeois are stuck in it? The board of directors decided not to pay dividends. They explain it by the fact that not all investors can get them. Their website says Mordashov owns 77%. Does he not need the money? Or the bourgeois will seize the money as soon as he gets it because he is under sanctions. Maybe that is why he does not want to pay divas. I do not understand, one can open an account in Russia in rubles and transfer the dividends there. Or maybe Mordashov is no longer a Russian, and he lives in London, as our oligarchs like to do.

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