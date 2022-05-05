ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 17
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Buying out before a Fed meeting at which they may decide to raise rates urgently?
Good for you.....
MSFT APPLE to buy anyway on drawdowns or averaging
Buying out before a Fed meeting at which they may decide to raise rates urgently?
Good for you,cho......
don't be so obvious.
I'm not suggesting we buy right now.
it was a suggestion for a discussion on the horizon.
this is another gift
if you do not want to buy APPLE MSFT at any point - you do not even need to look at the chart - well, this is a joke on one side, of course
but it's 99% true.
Buy early - they are going down:
this is another gift
if you do not want to buy APPLE MSFT at any point - you do not even need to look at the chart - well, this is a joke on the one hand of course
but it's 99% true.
yes it's a gift and it's just a question of using it properly... it is clear that the tech sector is adjusting amid expectations of higher interest rates as already noted, but it should also be clear that the semiconductors (AMD and others) will still be the beneficiaries of future growth ... and for example Netflix and similar entertainment companies just temporarily burned out apparently people got fed up in the period of forced incarceration... tech in general and should correct faster and stronger... current share prices are mainly linked to future earnings, the investment horizon is shrinking and investors feel more relaxed with stocks, which have profit here and now... ARKK as a vault on hightech showed a fall last year too, although business of the issuers kept growing... there is no reason to believe that the technology/innovation sector (and plus crypto/fintech related) will suddenly fade...
yes it is a gift and it's just a question of getting it right... it is clear that high tech is adjusting, including under expectations of rate hikes as already noted, but it should also be obvious that semiconductors (AMD and others) will still be the beneficiaries of future growth... and for example Netflix and similar entertainment companies just temporarily burned out apparently people got fed up in the period of forced incarceration... tech in general and should correct faster and stronger... current share prices are mainly linked to future earnings, the investment horizon is shrinking and investors feel more relaxed with stocks, which have profit here and now... ARKK as a vault on hightech showed a fall last year too, although business of the issuers kept growing... There is no reason to think that the tech/innovation sector (and plus crypto/fintech related) will suddenly wane...
Well I was moving the idea that if we are talking about MSFT and APPLE then it's just a question of where is the best to enter on BAY well or where is the best to average
I don't consider SELL in principle on these securities.
Any desire of a sell is repulsed by looking at monthly timeframes for a long period since 1990
Early to buy - flying down:
yes yes
It is right to try to look for a reversal - or rather to follow the statements and decisions of the world's rulers.
It is better to watch and read the fundamentals than to look at any moving averages or other shamanic indicator tools - that are usually beautiful on the history.
CRYPTOVALUTS
"Growth cycle complete". What to expect from cryptocurrencies next week
Over the past three days, bitcoin has fallen 10%. Now the digital coin is trading at the level of $35.5 thousand. Why in the coming days the main cryptocurrency may recover its position and overcome the mark of $40 thousand.
Read more on RBC:
"Moscow Exchange expands list of traded shares of foreign companies
"Moscow Exchange plans to allow shares of 80 more foreign companies, including those of Fidelity National Financial, Crocs,Vimeo(NASDAQ:VMEO), to be traded from February 1, the bourse said in a statement. As a result, the number of shares and depositary receipts of foreign companies with which investors can trade on Moscow Exchange will reach 680.
The number of available foreign securities will exceed 1,500 in 2022, the exchange plans.
Trading of foreign companies' shares on Moscow Exchange started on 24 August 2020. Securities can be traded during the main and evening trading sessions. They are settled in Russian roubles and US dollars. Dividends on shares are accrued in the currency of nominal value - for US securities in US dollars.
Early to buy - flying down:
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