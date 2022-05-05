ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 146
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Wrong again. Once the currency is taken over by Gazprombank, it can be blocked. Until an attempt is made to sell it to Russian residents for roubles.
Yuri, nothing changes in the current situation, Russia loses currency payments and Europe loses energy. It's a who's who of who from here on out.
But, this is a huge deal for the future. All exports for their own currency.
Before the attempt to sell the currency, the gas is not yet paid for. Before the transfer of roubles to the gas seller - the gas is still not paid for, it is still the buyer's money lying in Gazprombank. Unpaid - no gas.
Before the attempted sale of currency, the gas is still not paid for. Before the transfer of roubles to the gas seller - the gas has still not been paid for, it is still the buyer's money lying in Gazprombank. Not paid for - no gas.
It is paid for when the euro is converted and the rubles are transferred to Gazprom's account. You can play around with these dates, but it's unlikely to work.
Putin is working for the future. It might not work now.
Here's a special joke for you:
At the request of the author of this thread, the joke has been deleted.
Oh, I didn't get to it in time.
but this post is already humorous.
;)
US stock market closes with Dow Jones gaining 0.40%
p.s.
Great.
I have a fan on USA gas stocks, all in the plus side.
But I do not forget to exit and then enter on bounces.
More than 30 countries agree to release oil from reserves following US
IEA countries decide to release oil from reserves
Oil falls in price on easing of deficit fears
Market keeps around 104 for now
Expect GEP to go down on Monday
It makes sense to SELL on BR-6.22 Futures (as I wrote about earlier)
The oil market remains in the red, although it calmed somewhat after Thursday's collapse triggered by US President Joe Biden's announcement that the United States will release 1 million barrels of oil daily from strategic reserves over a six-month period. The news sent Brent down 5% on Thursday and WTI down 7%. The US announcement eased fears of crude shortages in the market.
p.s.
Everyone knows how to count very well, 1ml for half a year is clearly not enough
p.s.
Countries oil consumption
US consumes about 851.6 ML per year +1 -1 ml - a ridiculous figure on this scale.
MARKET cannot be fooled, you can play a joke on an old lady near the metro selling a bunch of dill for 100 rubles by scaring her with a million barrels, any figure over 1000 is scary big for her.
---
p.s.
But there is a subtlety here - if the US has set out to lower the cost of oil - they are likely to succeed, simply for one reason it is the strongest economy in the world.
That is why the main direction in oil futures now is SELL
BR-6.22 - now at 101.09.
waiting for oil at 90 then 80 and maybe lower.
Friday's catch is 95.51.
It is even likely that the US will "have a love affair with Iran".
It would make sense for Biden to lift ALL sanctions on Iran and release its oil on the market.
Employees of IT companies in the Russian Federation are given the green light!
150,000 income or 100,000 in regular localities and preferential mortgages
not to be drafted into the army
--
It would be a good idea to add some perks.
That's all! In 3-5 years your own operating system (cooler than windows) is guaranteed! - If not take away all the benefits!
+Girls
In 3-5 years their own operating system (cooler than windows) guaranteed!
Believe
And that's it! In 3-5 years your own operating system (cooler than windows) is guaranteed! - If not take away all the benefits!
Can I tweak it a bit...