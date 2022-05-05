ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 103
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Oh! It's time to get it...
at 1 cent, you should definitely take it.
If the market opens at 1 ruble, it will be the bomb, buy without looking, it's cooler than crypto. Naturally, the risks are 100%, but what potential!!!
The fun continues...
Does it make sense to buy shares in Sberbank?
At a ruble a share yes) the risk is justified. At 10 and even 50. If the stock is not taken away later and nothing goes bankrupt, everything will grow on the back of wild inflation. Even if it takes 10 years. It's no longer trading, you don't know the motivation and what you will end up with.
Thanks for your opinion.
https://www.kommersant.ru/doc/5239689
From my sofa expert side :) it seems that those who are buying green paper now will end up regretting it in the end. It is not the first time that the USA has signalled to the world that holding central bank assets in dollars is risky. Funds of any undesirable country can be frozen and even appropriated.
Aluminium prices
( resource futures rule)
Does it make sense to buy sberbank shares?
Apparently the right thing to do was to buy resource futures
oil gas aluminium aluminium titanium nickel gold diamonds
(these resources will most likely soon be in China's possession)
Does it make sense to buy Sberbank stock?
I think so.
The fin sector is the hardest hit. I was planning to buy it before Severstal gave up supplying to Europe when the markets opened. However now it seems to me that it would be better to buy MMK as its revenues are predominantly from the domestic market and Severstal will need time to reorient its exports. Fin. sector will take the longest time to recover. This is not a recommendation, just a thought.