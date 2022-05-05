ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 103

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Yuriy Zaytsev #:

Oh! It's time to get it...

at 1 cent, you should definitely take it.

If the market opens at 1 ruble, it will be the bomb, buy without looking, it's cooler than crypto. Naturally, the risks are 100%, but what potential!!!

 
transcendreamer #:

The fun continues...




What is the trading volume at this price? It's not actually traded, but a small deal to fix the humiliation, for history.... As if no one was lower)))
 
Does it make sense to buy Sberbank shares?
 
Ivan Butko #:
Does it make sense to buy shares in Sberbank?
At a ruble a share, yes) the risk is justified. Yes, or even 50. If they don't take the stock away and bankrupt anything later, everything will grow on the back of wild inflation. Even if it takes 10 years. This is no longer trading, you do not know the motivation and what you will end up with.

Judging by the fact that Sberbank is giving deposits at a rate higher than the refinancing rate, it is not doing very well.
 
Maxim Romanov #:
At a ruble a share yes) the risk is justified. At 10 and even 50. If the stock is not taken away later and nothing goes bankrupt, everything will grow on the back of wild inflation. Even if it takes 10 years. It's no longer trading, you don't know the motivation and what you will end up with.

Judging by the fact that Sber is giving deposits at a rate higher than the refinancing rate, it is not doing very well.

Thanks for your opinion.

 

https://www.kommersant.ru/doc/5239689


From my sofa expert side :) it seems that those who are buying green paper now will end up regretting it in the end. It is not the first time that the USA has signalled to the world that holding central bank assets in dollars is risky. Funds of any undesirable country can be frozen and even appropriated.

ЦБ предписал взимать с физлиц комиссию от 30% при покупке долларов и евро на бирже
ЦБ предписал взимать с физлиц комиссию от 30% при покупке долларов и евро на бирже
  • 2022.03.03
  • Коммерсантъ
  • www.kommersant.ru
Банк России предписал с 9:00 3 марта взимать комиссию не менее 30% при покупке физлицами долларов, евро и фунтов на бирже, сообщила пресс-служба ЦБ «РИА Новости» и ТАСС. «Согласно предписанию Банка России, с 09:00 мск 3 марта 2022 года российские брокеры обязаны взимать комиссию при исполнении поручений физлиц на покупку иностранной валюты —...
 

Aluminium prices

( resource futures rule)

 
Ivan Butko #:
Does it make sense to buy sberbank shares?

Apparently the right thing to do was to buy resource futures

oil gas aluminium aluminium titanium nickel gold diamonds

(these resources will most likely soon be in China's possession)

 
Ivan Butko #:
Does it make sense to buy Sberbank stock?

I think so.

The fin sector is the hardest hit. I was planning to buy it before Severstal gave up supplying to Europe when the markets opened. However now it seems to me that it would be better to buy MMK as its revenues are predominantly from the domestic market and Severstal will need time to reorient its exports. Fin. sector will take the longest time to recover. This is not a recommendation, just a thought.

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