ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 150
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The Celestial Empire may well offer surprises
What to expect, will there be a dividend payment? It's a mystery - but it looks like if they really put 27.69 at the AGM, it will "fly into space".
Sberbank does not rule out a slight decline in capital adequacy in 2022, but confirms dividend payment
but this information is as of 15 december 2021 17:19
we will see how the shareholder meeting goes.
I think printing out oil reserves will only have a temporary effect. Oil reserves are not endless and they need to be replenished. They need to ramp up production so that the price of oil goes down.
There's an interesting interview on Channel One on Sunday at 22:00, but I don't have a TV antenna:) I don't watch TV at all.
But I think the information will be interesting.
Politicians sometimes give good information, Freud's reservations are also quite valuable and it becomes clearer which way to stand on the market.
What is the problem? Type 1tv.ru into your browser and watch live broadcasts...
I think printing out oil reserves will only have a temporary effect. Reserves are not endless and they need to be replenished. They need to boost output so that the price of oil goes down. Now the planting season has begun and they need to reduce fuel prices at least for agricultural producers. And they lifted the sanctions on fertilizers when they finally realized what it would cost them. If they do not provide low-cost planting, the price of grain grown by the Americans will be quite high. And grain is not just bread, but also animal and bird feed. And you can't print all that on a printer. Once the fertilizer sanctions are lifted, I think it will be a good slap in the face for them to be banned by Russia from supplying fertilizers.
Why be so ruthless. Why ban it altogether? They will have a famine, and then we will be accused of a famine. It is enough just to announce in advance, not a week in advance as they did with gas, but tomorrow, that fertilizers will be sold exclusively for roubles. And you can get rubles only by selling something we need in Russia for rubles. You gather the necessary amount and again you can impose sanctions... Then you will gather rubles to buy grain... And then for something else. So go on, accumulate, buy, sanctions. Sanctions are lifted, sanctions are saved and sanctions again... Everyone is happy, everyone is laughing...
What's the problem? Type 1tv.ru into your browser and watch live...
Why be so ruthless. Why ban it altogether? They will have a famine, and then we will be accused of a famine. It is enough just to announce in advance, not a week in advance as they did with gas, but tomorrow, that fertilizers will be sold exclusively for roubles. And you can get rubles only by selling something we need in Russia for rubles. You gather the necessary amount and again you can impose sanctions... Then you will gather rubles to buy grain... And then for something else. So go on, save, buy, sanctions. Sanctions are lifted, sanctions are collected and sanctions again... Everyone is happy, everyone is laughing...
This is how it will be. Putin said that first, while gas for rubles, then gradually all of our exports will be for rubles.
Well, that's just it, I do not watch live broadcasts. I prefer the tapes so I can have To be able to scroll through the "extra".
Then you can watch the recording after the live broadcast. What is the problem? Go online right now and look at the website, try to record any show, even if it is Health, there is definitely no propaganda. To be honest, there is more propaganda in garbage cans than on any channel.