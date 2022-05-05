ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 160
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They send these reports every day
Who has the opener? Is the investment discovery broker mobile app working?
The opener, but I don't use mobile. MT5 and Quick work.
US Treasury exempts telecoms and internet equipment from sanctions against Russia
https://lenta.ru/news/2022/04/08/minfinsha/?utm_source=yxnews&utm_medium=desktop
MTS shares buy today?
MTSS
RTKM
RTKM-6.22
Business FM.
MTSS
RTKM
RTKM-6.22
The surge upwards was predictable, but it was not an epic rise , the usual average daily move. Plus the pullback is coming.
Maybe the evening bulls, after a good lunch, finally realizing that the internet connection and the equipment will be fine, will push higher.
They say the Central Bank has decided to lower the rate to 17%
https://www.rbc.ru/finances/08/04/2022/624ff50e9a794725500939a9
Capital will find a profit hole everywhere.
https://www.bloomberg.com/opinion/articles/2022-04-08/ukraine-war-this-backdoor-keeps-russian-oil-flowing-into-europe
In short, only 49.99% of oil comes from Russia and the other 50.01% comes from other sources. And the oil is no longer Russian. Oil traders have already coined the name "Latvian Blend".
Natural gas.
The pessimistic level has already been breached.