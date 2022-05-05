ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 160

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They send these reports every day


 
diman1982 #:
Who has the opener? Is the investment discovery broker mobile app working?

The opener, but I don't use mobile. MT5 and Quick work.

 
On a business trip, only have my mobile phone with me. I can log in via my personal account, the mobile app does not work.
 

US Treasury exempts telecoms and internet equipment from sanctions against Russia

https://lenta.ru/news/2022/04/08/minfinsha/?utm_source=yxnews&utm_medium=desktop

MTS shares buy today?


 
Business FM.
The news is out , everything about internet and equipment will not be sanctioned .

MTS , Rostelecom are logical to buy in the morning .

Looks like it will be a bullish candle in the morning !

MTSS

RTKM

RTKM-6.22

 
Yuriy Zaytsev #:
Business FM.
The news is out , everything about internet and equipment will not be sanctioned .

MTS , Rostelecom are logical to buy in the morning .

Looks like it will be a bullish candle in the morning !

MTSS

RTKM

RTKM-6.22

The surge upwards was predictable, but it was not an epic rise , the usual average daily move. Plus the pullback is coming.

Maybe the evening bulls, after a good lunch, finally realizing that the internet connection and the equipment will be fine, will push higher.

 

They say the Central Bank has decided to lower the rate to 17%

https://www.rbc.ru/finances/08/04/2022/624ff50e9a794725500939a9

ЦБ снизил ставку до 17%
ЦБ снизил ставку до 17%
  • 2022.04.08
  • Антон Фейнберг
  • www.rbc.ru
ЦБ решил снизить ключевую ставку с исторического максимума — 20% — до 17%. Регулятор объясняет это замедлением инфляции, в том числе благодаря укреплению рубля. Смягчение политики может продолжиться в ближайшее время Центробанк принял решение снизить ключевую ставку на 3 п.п., с 20 до 17%, говорится в сообщении регулятора. «Внешние условия для...
 
https://www.forbes.ru/investicii/461761-poprosivsij-o-sanacii-broker-soobsil-o-vozvrate-casti-spisannyh-klientskih-sredstv
Попросивший о санации брокер сообщил о возврате части списанных клиентских средств
Попросивший о санации брокер сообщил о возврате части списанных клиентских средств
  • www.forbes.ru
Национальный клиринговый центр (НКЦ, принадлежит Мосбирже) вернул на клиентские счета брокера «Универ Капитал» около 1,2 млрд рублей, отменив штрафные проценты за перенос маржинальных клиентских позиций брокера, сообщил Forbes председатель совета директоров «Универ Капитала» Максим Кожевников.  По словам Кожевникова, сейчас брокер «будет...
 

Capital will find a profit hole everywhere.

https://www.bloomberg.com/opinion/articles/2022-04-08/ukraine-war-this-backdoor-keeps-russian-oil-flowing-into-europe

In short, only 49.99% of oil comes from Russia and the other 50.01% comes from other sources. And the oil is no longer Russian. Oil traders have already coined the name "Latvian Blend".

The Backdoor That Keeps Russian Oil Flowing Into Europe
The Backdoor That Keeps Russian Oil Flowing Into Europe
  • 2022.04.08
  • Javier Blas
  • www.bloomberg.com
European energy companies are finding workarounds to keep Russian crude flowing while placating public opinion
 

Natural gas.

The pessimistic level has already been breached.

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