ACTIONS news, forecasts, expectations 2022 - page 65
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Russian stock market opens with growth
The morning session on the Russian stock market began with the Mosbirch Index rising 0.5 per cent before accelerating to 1.18 per cent.
As of 07:00 Moscow time, the ruble indicator was at 3,528.63 points, but by 07:10 Moscow time, it had accelerated to 3,552.41 points.
April Brent crude futures on London's ICE exchange are down 0.51% to $92.5 a barrel. WTI futures are down 0.66% to trade at $89.45 a barrel.
According to estimates of BCS World Investments, on February 18 the Moscow Exchange index may form
3 425-3 575 points, the forecasted range of the ruble-dollar exchange rate is 75,8-77,3 rub.
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Are you packing up?
It seems to me, gentlemen, that a blitzkrieg is about to start on the rebellious counties. This will activate the polite men at the border, with all the consequences for the rouble and Russian assets. The situation is stalemated and no one is willing to budge, even a little.
Oh my God, the dollar is 200 roubles again
Oh my God, the dollar is 200 roubles again
Gentlemen capitalists, it is no secret that one should always have a reserve in case they give even better prices to buy (not to buy too much at once and too early) and probably most of us here in our undoubtedly noble impulses probably crave military conflict and sanctions actions to buy quality issuers on dips, it is quite understandable, but the levels of buying and volume distribution (buying progression) obviously depend on the depth of the maximum drop, so it would be interesting to know your opinion on p
Developing this topic in the direction of quantitative research, rather than simply rehashing the political news, it would be interesting to consider the concept of several likely levels/gradients and generally approaches to assess these levels/gradients, maybe someone will offer some original ideas on how to estimate three sigmas to deviate down in the current conditions, well it is clear that you can just stretch the grid almost to zero and disciplined, sitting flat, to buy at levels, but perhaps there are other more sophisticated approaches?
Are you packing for the day?
The morning's puppyish optimism was quickly tempered by the war bears who came out on the warpath at 10am, immediately sold those big bears some undercooked steaks and joined them.
Fast rollover in the morning, already chipped away with more than enough, closed everything already, otherwise we might wake up on Monday and RTS with GEP for the high of 2022.
This is one of the 5 instruments, all of them had a hit almost the whole day.
Wall Street declines on concerns about Ukraine
(Reuters) - U.S. stock indices are down on Friday as investors cautiously watch rising tensions in Ukraine ahead of a long weekend.
The West warns that Russia's military build-up near Ukraine's borders continues and an invasion is possible at any time, with the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk republics in eastern Ukraine reporting the evacuation of residents.
"These geopolitical concerns do not necessarily have a direct impact on capital markets, but they can create uncertainty," said Robert Pavlik of Dakota Wealth.
"No one wants to go into a long weekend with excessive risks."
TheDow Jones index was down 0.57% to 34,117.79 points by 19:04 MSK, theS&P 500 index was down 0.72% to 4,348.54 points and the Nasdaq was down 1.29% to 13,539.79 points.
(Susan Mathew and Devik Jain in Bangalore, translated by Olga D
The 2008 scenario for Kema parish is not ruled out.
And then it is all downhill and for a long time.